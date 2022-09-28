 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

