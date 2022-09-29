 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

