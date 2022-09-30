Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.