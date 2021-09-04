This evening in Carbondale: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
