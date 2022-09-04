For the drive home in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
