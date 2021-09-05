Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.