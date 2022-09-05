This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
