Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Thursday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest.