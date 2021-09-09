 Skip to main content
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.

Local Weather

