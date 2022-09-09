This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There is a 53% cha…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. How l…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Many locations across the country (and the world) have been experiencing unusually heavy rainfalls this summer.