CARBONDALE — An unusually severe spring-like storm hit Southern Illinois hard on Wednesday night and into the early parts of Thursday morning, with gusts of wind roaring up to 62 mph, making it seem like nature jumped the gun on "In like a lion, out like a lamb." Matt Holiner, Midwest Chief Meteorologist for Lee Enterprises, suggests climate change may be to blame.

"Oddly, there was no lightning in this line of rain. Typically, damaging wind gusts like this coincide with thunder and lightning, but in this case, the line of showers was still just as powerful as a line of thunderstorms. Stronger winds higher up in the atmosphere can still work down to the surface during a heavy rain event, even without lightning, and that's what happened here," said Holiner.

The saying "In like a lion, out like a lamb" usually applies to March, when cold and wind dominates the early on, and warmer, calmer weather closes out the month, Holiner explained.

"March is a big transition month for temperatures and usually the end of the month can be quite warmer than the early part of the month. But strong cold fronts can definitely interrupt the usual pattern and bring strong winds and cold conditions even at the end of March. It is more unusual to see severe shower and storm events like Wednesday night in February. They are more common in the spring months in Southern Illinois," Holiner added.

Though strong storms can occur all over the Illinois map, storms like Wednesday night are more common in the southern region of the state, Holiner said.

"This is particularly true in the winter months. While rare for all of Illinois, when severe storms and showers do occur in winter, they typically occur in Southern Illinois, where temperatures and humidity levels can occasionally reach high enough levels to support heavy rain events," Holiner said, who also explained that the strong winds early Thursday morning were caused by a low pressure system, which equally affect all of Illinois, but some move along a southern or northern track.

The 60 mph winds caused significant outages across Southern Illinois, leaving several dozen customers without power for hours. As Holiner explains, this is a direct result of the excessively high winds the region heard Wednesday night and Thursday evening.

"The amount of power outages is closely tied to the number of trees and tree branches that come down. Often in winter, when trees are bare or have very few leaves, they are able to withstand stronger winds than in the summer months, when the leaves act like sails that catch the wind. This is especially true for wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. However, when wind gusts reach 60 mph like Wednesday night, it's difficult to avoid tree limbs and trees coming down, leaves or not," Holiner said.

In addition to downed power lines, Thursday night's storm dropped 2 inches of rainfall on Southern Illinois, causing mild flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, as well as flows over low-water crossings which are hazardous to motorists.

February looks to have more active rainy days, though no signs of severe storms like those we have had recently are forecasted, Holiner said. Still, if the La Nina conditions continue in the Pacific, Illinois will become wetter, which may cause severe weather for March.

"For Southern Illinois, La Nina often brings warmer than normal conditions as well. This makes severe weather events more likely. Looking ahead to March, it is quite likely the weather will stay active as La Nina persists. Since severe weather events naturally become more likely in the spring, there's a good chance we'll have a couple more rounds of severe storms work over the area," Holiner said.

"Beyond March, it does look like we'll begin to see La Nina conditions come to an end in the Pacific, which should cause a shift in the jet stream pattern so that fewer storm systems track over Illinois. So, while the first half of spring may very well be quite stormy, it's more likely that spring will end on a quieter note," Holiner said.

Holiner projects that, if global warming continues on course, damaging storms like this will be more common, whether La Nina is in the Pacific or not. And, just as climate warms, we will see less snow down here in Southern Illinois.

"Winter is the season that's warmed the most since 1970 in Southern Illinois, so it is no surprise we're seeing our most dramatic weather changes during these months."