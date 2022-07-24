Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for southern Illinois

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of southern Illinois, including Carbondale, until 11 p.m. Sunday. Heavy rain and lightning are likely with damaging wind and hail possible.
The most likely time for storms in the Carbondale area is 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. as a cold front works over us. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to quarter size hail can't be ruled out.
Unnecessary travel should be avoided this evening. Make sure weather radios are turned on and cell phones are fully charged so you can be alerted if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued.
How to protect your garden before and after severe storms
As we celebrate blooming roses, ripening tomatoes and the pollinator frenzy in our backyards, we gardeners also should be aware of the downsides of summer: thunderstorms, tropical storms and hurricanes.
The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an "above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season," and even as tornado season winds down, some threat remains year-round in parts of the country.
Before the storm
When storms are predicted, close patio umbrellas and store garden furniture indoors, if possible. Examine trees for cracked or broken branches and remove them before they're torn by strong winds and sent flying. If those trees are large, hire a certified arborist to inspect them; the cost is nothing compared to the damage they could cause if they were to break or topple.
In warmer climes, palm trees are well-adapted to high-wind conditions, so there's no need to prune them, but remove coconuts and store them safely indoors.
After the storm
Once the storm has passed, clear away fallen fruit and vegetables, which could attract rodents if left to rot on the ground, and remove protection from around plants.
Inspect trees for damage. If you can safely remove hanging, broken branches while standing on the ground, do so. But avoid pruning anything higher than your head or climbing a ladder to prune. Those jobs are best left to a professional -- and that doesn't mean a guy who shows up at your door with a chainsaw, who is unlikely to know what he's doing and could be a scammer.