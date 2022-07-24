 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for southern Illinois

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of southern Illinois, including Carbondale, until 11 p.m. Sunday. Heavy rain and lightning are likely with damaging wind and hail possible.

The most likely time for storms in the Carbondale area is 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. as a cold front works over us. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to quarter size hail can't be ruled out.

Unnecessary travel should be avoided this evening. Make sure weather radios are turned on and cell phones are fully charged so you can be alerted if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued.

Local Weather

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

