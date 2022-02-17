Southern Illinois remains under flood warning, wind advisory

CARBONDALE – A flood warning and wind advisory is in effect through tonight across Southern Illinois.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms today have prompted the National Weather Service to issue for Southern Illinois a general flood watch, a flood warning for the Big Muddy River and a wind advisory.

The flood watch for Southern Illinois will remain in effect until 6 p.m. this evening, according to the NWS. A wind advisory is in effect until 9 p.m.

The excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying locations.

The weather may also result in creeks and streams to rise out of their banks, and flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Low-water crossings may be flooded as well, according to NWS.

The NWS also issued a separate flood warning to the area around the Big Muddy River that is set to start Saturday and continue until further notice.

The NWS said they suspect heavy rain will cause the Big Muddy River to rise and crest within the next week.

The river is expected to rise above the flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 24 feet early Wednesday morning, NWS said.

Periods of heavy rain that fell last night into this morning has produced two to three inches of rainfall across the area, according to NWS.

Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected with the potential for gusts as high as 50 mph.

The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tear down tree limbs and cause a few power outages, according to NWS.

