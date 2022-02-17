 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Southern Illinois remains under flood warning, wind advisory

  • 0

CARBONDALE – A flood warning and wind advisory is in effect through tonight across Southern Illinois.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms today have prompted the National Weather Service to issue for Southern Illinois a general flood watch, a flood warning for the Big Muddy River and a wind advisory.

The flood watch for Southern Illinois will remain in effect until 6 p.m. this evening, according to the NWS. A wind advisory is in effect until 9 p.m.

The excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying locations.

The weather may also result in creeks and streams to rise out of their banks, and flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Low-water crossings may be flooded as well, according to NWS.

The NWS also issued a separate flood warning to the area around the Big Muddy River that is set to start Saturday and continue until further notice.

People are also reading…

The NWS said they suspect heavy rain will cause the Big Muddy River to rise and crest within the next week.

The river is expected to rise above the flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 24 feet early Wednesday morning, NWS said.

Periods of heavy rain that fell last night into this morning has produced two to three inches of rainfall across the area, according to NWS.

Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected with the potential for gusts as high as 50 mph.

The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tear down tree limbs and cause a few power outages, according to NWS.

Map: Antique stores in Southern Illinois

Antique shops abound in Southern Illinois. Here's your guide to where to find them. Click a point on the map for more information about a particular shop. Did we forget one of your favorites? Let us know in the comments.

Memories Antiques-Collectables

  • 0

618-439-4650

County Seat Antique Mall

  • 0

618-439-9045

Keegan's Home Furnishings & Antqiues

  • 0

618-435-4664

The White Rabbit & Friends

  • 0

618-435-5252

Edwards Antique and Jewelry

  • 0

618-435-4550

Siblings Antique Mall

  • 0

618-937-0015

Swains Furniture & Antiques

  • 0

618-937-4301

Wine Trail Antiques

  • 0

618-893-4800

Your Hearts Desire / Beanie's Forgotten Treasures

  • 0

618-937-0015

Swains Furniture & Antiques

  • 0

618-937-4301

Marion Antique Mall

  • 0

618-579-9124

Swains Furniture & Antiques

  • 0

618-937-4301

Southern Illinois Auction & Rend Lake Antique Mall

  • 0

618-437-5801

Shamrock Antiques

  • 0

618-983-5200

Phyl's Antiques

  • 0

618-724-2002

Pickers Outlet Mall

  • 0

618-983-5151

Our Home Treasures

  • 0

618-437-5822

Rend Lake Antique & Refinishing Shop

  • 0

618-625-3614

Southern Illinois Auction Company

  • 0

618-437-5801

Jenny Lee Antiques

  • 0

618-993-5054

Ina Antiques & Collectibles

  • 0

618-437-5018

Antique Restoration

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-525-3355

C-N-T Antiques Mall

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-351-9555

Mitchell Marion W & Polly

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-549-3547

Primitive Creations

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-529-3532

Lette's Shop

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-684-6212

The Pinckneyville Antique Mall

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-357-3470

Village Antiques

  • Dustin Duncan
  • Updated
  • 0

618-684-3707

Countree Peddler

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-995-9222

Madison Street Emporium

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-998-8883

Mello Antiques

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-985-8391

Jenny Lee Antiques

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618 993-5054

Marion Antique Mall

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-993-0020

Ken's Antiques & Reproductions

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-867-2932

Court Street Antiques

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-997-8942

Whitecotton Antique Mal

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-995-2058

Golden Goodies Antiques & Crafts

  • Dustin Duncan
  • Updated
  • 0

618-985-2928

Kerr's Antiques

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-993-63899

Warehouse Antique Mall

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-997-7810

Joseph Redleggs Antiques

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-303-4302

Childhood Memorabilia

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-687-2282

Wolf Creek Antiques & Crafts

  • Dustin Duncan
  • Updated
  • 0

618-995-9654

Country Creations Antiques Hide-Away

  • 0

618-982-2393

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News