Tornado watch in effect for southern Illinois

A Tornado Watch has been issued for southern Illinois until 11 p.m. Thursday. Strong thunderstorms are expected to work over the region from west to east.

The greatest threat for the Carbondale area is until 8 p.m. Heavy rain and lightning are likely. Some storms could contain hail up to quarter size and produce wind gusts up to 70 mph. An EF0 or EF1 tornado cannot be ruled out.

After 8 p.m., lingering showers and weak storms are possible until 11 p.m. before we completely dry out.

Unnecessary travel should be avoided through the early evening hours. Make sure weather radios are turned on and cell phones are fully charged so you can be alerted if a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued.

With a tornado watch in effect, now is a good time to review tornado safety. Check out the video below for tips on how to keep you and your family safe.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

