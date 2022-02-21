Watch now: What to expect in a rollercoaster weather forecast for Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE — A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.

"We’re past the peak of winter at this point," said Matt Holiner, a meteorologist for The Southern. "This is the wildest time of the year for Central and Southern Illinois where you could be dealing with all types of precipitation."

A whiplash of weather through the end of the week kicks off early Tuesday morning with a series of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to peak in the upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon in the Carbondale area.

Heavy rain is forecast throughout Tuesday, with gusts of up to 34 mph and a high of 67 degrees. A Flood Watch also is in effect.

A cold front will follow as rainfall quiets, with temperatures quickly dropping to the upper 30s in Southern Illinois, Holiner said. Then cold conditions and snow are forecast.

“It’s really going to be a low pressure system that’s tracking toward the south that’s going to be the main trigger for the precipitation that we see Wednesday evening to Thursday night,” said Holiner. “However our temperatures end up after it clears is going to have a big impact on how those precipitation types are going to play out."

The roller coaster comes after large portions of the state were hit with heavy snow last week, cancelling about 500 flights in Chicago and creating a massive pileup involving 100 vehicles north of Bloomington. By the weekend, sunny skies brought people outdoors.

The new system is expected to cause wide temperature fluctuations, although the exact timing is still unclear.

In the Quad Cities, meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service said: "The system is too far out to determine how much snow we may get. Any slight deviation in the track of the storm could mean a lot in terms of how much or how little snow we get."

Those in the Carbondale area could see between 1 to 2 inches of snow, or freezing rain and sleet. Meteorologists expect to get a better handle on the forecast later in the week after the first round of severe weather, said Holiner.

As weather begins to transition from winter to spring, Illinois residents can expect a range of temperatures and precipitation types, he said.

"I want people to be in a spring mindset from here on out," said Holiner. There are going to be more events like this with wild temperatures where it's going to warm up and then cool down. We might have some really beautiful weather followed by very chilly weather, and there could be a storm threat followed by snow.

"So, stay on your toes, things are probably going to be pretty wild over the course of the next month before we settle into our summer pattern.”

