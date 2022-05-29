Welcome honor flight veterans June 7 in Marion

MARION — Where will you be on the evening of June 7? Organizers of the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Welcome Home Celebration hope you will be at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois to greet the veterans on flight 8 as they return home.

The celebration will begin about 5 p.m. in front of the airport. The event will have food trucks and entertainment.

Amanda Throgmorton, one of the organizers, hopes people will show up.

“A lot of people say they’ve been to that event before, but these are new veterans who deserve a welcome,” Throgmorton said. “We get letters from veterans on flights. So many talk about the welcome home celebration and say it means so much that the community comes out.”

Food trucks will include The Burger Shack, Dave’s BBQ Smokehouse, Deep South, Red Onion, Shorty Nugent, Easy Street, Sweet Shish Kebab, Chef Adams Food is Life, and Moore than Coffee who have all made a donation to Honor Flight. Food service will begin at 5 p.m. and last until all the veterans have passed through the Freedom Path through the Airport terminal.

“While the public is enjoying their dinner, they can also enjoy the local entertainment” Jared Garrison of the Welcome Home Planning Committee said. “The entertainment lineup for the evening includes Daniel Brothers Band and the JOY Singers from Marion First Baptist Church.”

The Welcome Home Ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. with Emcee George Davis. Matt Throgmorton from Byassee Music and Sound will sing the National Anthem.

Due to limited parking on airport grounds, the planning committee encourages those attending to utilize the free transportation from offsite parking locations. Rides Mass Transit buses provide transportation from the parking lots at Sam’s Club, Cornerstone Church and Community of Faith Church. Buses will run approximately every 20 minutes beginning at 5 p.m.

The Welcome Home committee encourages everyone to bring welcome home banners and flags to the ceremony. Patriotic attire is suggested. Those attending should bring lawn chairs.

If anyone has any questions or needs assistance once they arrive at the airport, they can ask any one of the more than 350 volunteers stationed located throughout the airport grounds and terminal lobby. All volunteers will wear bright orange lanyards.

Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois is an established 501(c)(3) non-profit hub of the Honor Flight network. All expenses for this one-day trip are covered the organizations and provided free of charge to the veterans.

For additional information or to apply to become a Guardian, Volunteer or Honor Flight Veteran, visit www.veteranshonorflight.org.

