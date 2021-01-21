Westbrook sparks No. 3 UConn to win over No. 25 Tennessee

Rae Burrell scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half to lead Tennessee. Rennia Davis scored 11 and Marta Suarez and Tamari Key each had 10 points.

A crowd of 3,553 watched the game in Thompson-Boliing Arena, the largest crowd to see a women's basketball game anywhere in the country this season. The previous high was 3,500 at South Carolina (five times).

Davis, a leader of the Vols, had just two points in the first half. Four straight third-quarter points gave Tennessee a lead it maintained through the period. The Vols were in charge, 49-45, heading into the fourth quarter.

Burrell hit a couple 3s in the first quarter and had 14 at halftime to lead Tennessee to a 35-34 edged at the break. Key had eight points to help the cause.

(4) SOUTH CAROLINA 62, (22) GEORGIA 50: At Columbia, Aliyah Boston had her second career triple-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead South Carolina to its 25th straight win over Southeastern Conference competition with a victory over Georgia.

Zia Cooke, South Carolina's leading scorer, broke out of a scoring slump with 16 points as the Gamecocks (11-1, 6-0 SEC) won their 13th straight over the Lady Bulldogs (12-2, 4-2)