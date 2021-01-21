Westbrook sparks No. 3 UConn to win over No. 25 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Evina Westbrook, who transferred from Tennessee to UConn two years ago, connected on back-to-back fourth-quarter 3-pointers to spark the No. 3 Huskies to a 67-61 victory over the No. 25 Lady Volunteers Thursday night.
UConn freshman Paige Bueckers added nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Huskies (9-0). After rolling her right ankle with just over 3 minutes left, Bueckers left the court for a minute to get her ankle taped up. She returned and hit a huge 3-pointer from the wing with 28 seconds left that gave the Huskies a 66-61 lead and sealed the win.
It was a classic meeting in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Revival Series during We Back Pat Week, which honors legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, who passed away in 2016. The Lady Vols wore for the third time "Summitt" on the back of their jerseys.
This was UConn's first trip to Tennessee since 2006.
Westbrook's pressure shots turned a tie game into a six-point lead for UConn early in the fourth quarter. She ignited a run that allowed the Huskies to lead by nine, 61-52. The spurt coincided with a drought of more than 2 minutes for the Lady Vols (9-3). Tennessee rallied to 63-61 before Bueckers shot off a pass from Westbrook.
Christyn Williams led UConn with 20 points. Westbrook added 15 and Aubrey Griffin scored 10.
Rae Burrell scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half to lead Tennessee. Rennia Davis scored 11 and Marta Suarez and Tamari Key each had 10 points.
A crowd of 3,553 watched the game in Thompson-Boliing Arena, the largest crowd to see a women's basketball game anywhere in the country this season. The previous high was 3,500 at South Carolina (five times).
Davis, a leader of the Vols, had just two points in the first half. Four straight third-quarter points gave Tennessee a lead it maintained through the period. The Vols were in charge, 49-45, heading into the fourth quarter.
Burrell hit a couple 3s in the first quarter and had 14 at halftime to lead Tennessee to a 35-34 edged at the break. Key had eight points to help the cause.
(4) SOUTH CAROLINA 62, (22) GEORGIA 50: At Columbia, Aliyah Boston had her second career triple-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead South Carolina to its 25th straight win over Southeastern Conference competition with a victory over Georgia.
Zia Cooke, South Carolina's leading scorer, broke out of a scoring slump with 16 points as the Gamecocks (11-1, 6-0 SEC) won their 13th straight over the Lady Bulldogs (12-2, 4-2)
The 6-foot-5 Boston has been on stellar as of late, averaging 17 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks the past six games after a slow start to the season. She had 26 points, 16 boards and six blocks this past Monday night as South Carolina rolled over No. 15 Arkansas 104-82.
(17) OHIO STATE 81, (11) MICHIGAN 77: At Columbus, Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer and two free throws in the final 48 seconds, and Ohio State beat Michigan, spoiling Naz Hillmon's 50-point, 16-rebound performance.
Hillmon broke Michigan's program scoring record — for men's or women's — by making 20 of 30 field goals and 10 of 14 free throws to reach the half-century mark. It was the highest scoring output this season in Division 1, and the first 50-point game in the Big Ten since Rachel Banham's 52 for Minnesota on Feb. 21, 2016.
But it wasn't enough to overcome Michigan's 16-point, third-quarter deficit.
(18) DePAUL 80, BUTLER 66: At Indianapolis, Lexi Held scored 17 points, Deja Church had a double-double and DePaul used strong finishes each quarter to roll to a win over Butler.
Sonya Morris scored 17 points for the Blue Demons (9-3, 6-1 Big East Conference) and Church added 13 points, reaching the 1,000 club, with 12 rebounds.
Genesis Parker scored 18 points for Butler (1-10, 1-9), which has lost three straight including a 103-35 decision at No. 3 UConn. Okako Adika added 16, Tenley Dowell 14, a career high, and Jaia Alexander had 12 with 10 rebounds.
(21) NORTHWESTERN 73, ILLINOIS 54: At Evanston, Lindsey Pulliam scored 19 of her season-high 28 points in the third quarter and grabbed six rebounds to help Northwestern beat Illinois.
Pulliam scored eight points during a 10-0 run for the Wildcats (8-2, 6-2 Big Ten) late in the third quarter that made it 49-30 and pushed their lead into double digits for good. Pulliam was 8 of 12 from the field in the period and finished the game 12 of 23.
It was Northwestern’s fourth straight win and the 11th straight victory against Illinois. Veronica Burton added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists, Sydney Wood scored 10 points and Courtney Shaw pulled in 11 rebounds.