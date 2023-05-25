Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

THURSDAY

May 25, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Judge Me Not

ALLBLK ■ New Series

Judge Lynn Toler (Divorce Court) created, wrote and executive produces this legal drama loosely based on her life. It follows Zelma Jay Johnson (Chyna Layne), an exceptionally bright, young Black woman who struggles with mental health issues, a ludicrous family and a volatile love life. The series joins her as she takes on her new role as a judge in a court full of outrageous characters both in front of and behind the bench. As her passionate relationship with her live-in lover takes them both on a ride, she finds herself caught in the crosshairs of a psychological thriller that puts her life at risk. The series also stars Javon Terrell (2022 winner of ALLBLK'S "Shoot Your Shot" national casting call held in conjunction with the American Black Film Festival), Terrence Green, Jonathan Chase, Gena Shaw and Bonita Brisker.

FUBAR

Netflix ■ New Series

Arnold Schwarzenegger comes to series television in this show that tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor. He plays a CIA operative on the verge of retirement who discovers a family secret and is forced to go back into the field for one last job. Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna and Fortune Feimster also star.

100 Days to Indy: The Road to the 500

The CW, 8 p.m.

Ghost Hunters

Travel Channel, 8 p.m.; also streams on discovery+ ■ Season Finale

In "Diocese of the Dead," TAPS is called to Ogdensburg, New York, to investigate a large family home. Once a church rectory, this imposing limestone manor is filled with terrifying entities that date back to its religious beginnings. Alongside Jason's son, Austin Hawes, and guest investigator Dustin Pari, TAPS hopes to calm the family's fear of being in their house.

Wild West Chronicles

INSP, 9 p.m.

Unable to apprehend the train-robbing Smith Brothers, Sheri Doc Shores calls the Pinkerton Detective Agency for assistance in the episode "The Many Faces of Charles Siringo." The agency sends Charles Siringo, an undercover specialist known for his unorthodox methods of capturing criminals.