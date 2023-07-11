TUESDAY

July 11, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Myth of the Zodiac Killer

Peacock ■ New Series

This two-part unscripted true-crime series (both installments dropping today) looks at one of America's most infamous serial killers, the Zodiac Killer. The identity of the Zodiac has been confounding investigators for nearly 50 years, but an unlikely and unconventional theorist may have finally shed light on this cold case by asking a question that no one else has ever dared ask: What if the reason the Zodiac has never been caught is because he never existed in the first place?

MLB All-Star Game

FOX, 7 p.m. Live

The National League looks to snap the American League's nine-game winning streak in the Midsummer Classic as baseball's best are at Seattle's T-Mobile Park for the 93rd All-Star Game.

America's Got Talent

NBC, 7 p.m.

The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing one lucky act to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote.

Outdaughtered

TLC, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The Busby family is back. Adam, Danielle, older sister Blayke and all-girl quintuplets Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava will be sharing more of their heartwarming family moments, from camping in the wild to striking poses on the catwalk, mechanical bull rides and more.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge

NBC, 9 p.m.

Hot Wheels superfans Luidgi Altidor and Terri Jones face o in transforming an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper, inspired by personal stories, interests and pop-culture touchstones. Rutledge Wood hosts.

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein

PBS, 9 p.m. ■ New Episodes

This docuseries in which host David Rubenstein explores some of America's most famous national symbols returns to close out its first season with four new episodes starting tonight. This evening's installment takes a look at the evolving meaning that the Statue of Liberty has for a "nation of immigrants" and how the iconic landmark embodies our values and our conflicts, from abolition and women's suffrage to the treatment of refugees.