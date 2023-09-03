SUNDAY

September 3, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Is She the Wolf?

Netflix ■ New Series

In this reality/dating series from Japan, a group of 10 people are all looking for love. But hidden among the women is at least one saboteur. Is she really falling for one of the men, or is she the "wolf"?

Special Ops: Lioness

Paramount+ ■ Season Finale

The espionage thriller led by Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman finishes up its first season.

The Chosen

The CW, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In the final episode of the season, Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) leaves Capernaum for Samaria and meets with a woman at Jacob's well.

Billions

Showtime, 7 p.m.

In the new episode "Hurricane Rosie," Chuck (Paul Giamatti) embarks on a case with ties to Prince (Corey Stoll), forming his newest attempt to bring down his foe.

Unforgotten

PBS, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

As this British cold-case crime drama returns for its fifth season, Sinead Keenan now leads the cast as DCI Jessica "Jess" James. In the opener, Jess joins DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) to investigate the discovery of human remains in a newly renovated antique home in West London. The ghost of muchloved former colleague Cassie Stuart, who died in the Season 4 finale, looms large over the team, and Jess knows there will be big shoes for her to fill, while Sunny's grief puts a strain on his relationship with his fiancee, Sal (Michelle Bonnard).

When Calls the Heart

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

In the episode "The Heart of the Problem," Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee's (Kavan Smith) baby has brought up memories of Rosemary's own mother and questions about her past. Meanwhile, the kids feel left out of the hot springs with all the tourists.

Renovation Resort Showdown

HGTV, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In "It's Anyone's Competition!" all four vacation-rental cabins are completely transformed and the teams are surprised with one last "Rock the Dock" challenge. This is their final chance to impress Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler before the top team walks away with bragging rights and $100,000!

Van der Valk

PBS, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Season 3 of this crime drama brings a new day and a new dawn to Amsterdam Police Commissioner Piet Van der Valk (Marc Warren) as he welcomes two new sergeants to the team: the hotshot but impulsive Eddie Suleman (Azan Ahmed) and technical whiz Citra Li (Django Chan-Reeves). In the premiere episode, these new partners are immediately plunged into an investigation following the dramatic shooting of an idealistic free-running champion.