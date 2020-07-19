What's Coming

MONDAY, JULY 20
Egyptian Senior Golf Association: Monday, Jul 207 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Franklin County Country Club, 11058 Country Club Road, West Frankfort. (COVID 19 Restrictions in place) Anyone 50 or older is welcome. You may show up at the course at 7 a.m. The golf round starts at 7:30 a.m. Green Fees only. Ask for John Shum or Bob Hite if you need assistance to get with a group. For additional information or questions contact rhite66@gmail.com, 618-985-8015 or jshum118@gmail.com, 618- 218-6745.
Movie Monday: 1-3 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy watching a movie that goes along with this year's summer reading program. For teens 12 to 19; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
Spidey's Friendly Neighborhood Reading Tips: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Beginning June 29, you can watch the tips on the Marion Carnegie Library Facebook page Then pick up the weekly worksheet. When you return the worksheet you can draw a prize from the treasure chest. For more information on Summer Reading, you can contact the library today. Keep Reading Friends. For kids, birth to 12; https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Library/Marion-Carnegie-Library-55005216560/; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org
Surfing Into Summer Food Program: 5 p.m., Bethel AME Church, 316 E. Jackson St., Carbondale. Women For Change Carbondale recipient of COVID-19 Community Relief Fund by Southern Illinois Community Foundation is launching our Surfing into Summer Supper and Weekend Grab Bag Food Program for school-age children 18 years and under. For those who reside in northeast Carbondale. Due to the residuals of COVID-19, there is a continual need for food. Our program will feed 50 children a day M-F supper meals and grab bags for the weekend. Supper meal is often a meal that low-income families cannot afford since children are in the house all day, eating all day. So this program will provide supper M- F and grab bag on every Friday. Donations are welcomed. Food program will be at 5 p.m. Monday, June 29 - July 31. Parents must sign up their children by calling or texting 618-203-9617 or email womenforchange8 @gmail.com
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
Dino Disco Party: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Enjoy music, games and snacks at this walkthrough dance party. Family Friendly. Activities for ages birth to 19; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
Egyptian Senior Golf Association: Wednesday, Jul 227 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Crab Orchard Golf Complex, 901 W. Grand, Carterville. (COVID 19 Restrictions in place) Anyone 50 or older is welcome. You may show up at the course at 7 a.m. The golf round starts at 7:30 a.m. Ask for John Shum or Bob Hite if you need assistance to get with a group. Green fees only. For additional information or questions contact rhite66@gmail.com, 618-985-8015 or jshum118@gmail.com, 618-218 6745. Green Fees only.
THURSDAY, JULY 23
Free Back to School Event: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., West Frankfort Aquatic Center, 1100 E. Cleveland St. Franklin-Williamson County PYD will be hosting a free Back to School Event at the West Frankfort Park. This event will include free backpacks, free school supplies, free dental exams, a resource fair, free haircuts, and more. The event is geared towards youth and families to foster healthy development and family bonds by offering a day filled with not only fun activities, but an opportunity for positive growth and development for the entire family unit. Each "family fun" event hosts a resource fair. This ensures that not only does the event host a fun outing, but it also provides the resources, tools, and network connections families need to thrive and succeed within the region. All events are made possible by donations from supporting agencies and organizations from surrounding areas; Brittney Hale, 618-993-7122; hsidn.org/uploads/6/6/8/7/66873073/positive_youth_development_action_team_promo_flyer.pdf
FRIDAY, JULY 24
Carbondale Spring Cleanup: After being postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Carbondale announces the annual Residential Spring Clean-Up Program will begin July 10. This program serves single-family dwellings up to and including 4-unit buildings. The Spring Cleanup Program allows residents to dispose of household items and general rubbish generated from the dwelling being served.To participate in this program, place your household rubbish at the curbside no earlier than five days prior to your collection day and no later than 8 a.m. on your collection day (please note that items set at the curbside for collection after 8 a.m. on the listed collection day will not be collected). Household items will be collected from the curbside on Fridays, based on the following schedule: Monday's City Refuse Collection Route — Friday, July 10, All residences east of the Canadian National (CN) railroad tracks; Tuesday's City Refuse Collection Route, Friday, July 17 - All residences located east of Little Crab Orchard Creek and west of S. Oakland Ave., and all residents south of W. Main St. up to and including Chautauqua St. (excluding residences along South Oakland Ave.); Wednesday's City Refuse Collection Route — Friday, July 2, All residences located west of the CN railroad tracks, from S. Oakland Avenue east and from W. Main St., south and all residences from W. Main St., north and N. Oakland Ave. east, up to and including W. Sycamore St., as well as residences on N.Baine Drive; All residents west of the CNRR tracks, east of Little Crab Orchard Creek and south of West Chautauqua St., (excluding residences on Chautauqua St.) Thursday's City Refuse Collection Route - Friday, July 31 All residences west of the CN railroad tracks, north of W. Sycamore St., xcluding residences located along W. Sycamore St. and N. Baine Drive) and all residences west of Little Crab Orchard Creek. The following items will NOT be collected as a part of this program: Electronics such as computers and computer accessories; televisions and TV accessories; MP3 and IPOD players. Tires, appliances, or yard waste can be disposed of by the City's Landscape & Special Waste Sticker Program.Hazardous materials including paint, oil, gasoline, car batteries, pesticides, and other chemicals. Note that many of these items may be disposed of through a Household Chemical Collection Event by the Jackson County Health Department. For more information, check the Jackson County Health Department's website at www.recyclejacksoncounty.org. Contractor's remodeling or construction debris - residents or contractors must dispose of these items using private haulers.Please be sure not to block sidewalks, streets, ditches or drainage ways with your items. Also placing items and/or allowing items to remain at the curbside earlier than 5 days prior to or after 8 a.m. on your scheduled collection day is a violation of City Code and may subject you to a citation. If you have any questions, please contact the Maintenance and Environmental Services Office at 618-457-3275. Roni LeForge, rleforge@explorecarbondale.com; 618-559-1939; explorecarbondale.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1503
SUNDAY, JULY 26
JDD 1st Annual 3on3 Tournament: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Justin Dentmon Athletic Center, 880 W. High St., Carbondale. Professional Basketball Player Justin Dentmon is hosting the First Annual 3 on 3 tournament hosted at the Dentmon Center (former high school). Sponsorship/Donations welcome. This is a community event. Gold Sponsorship - $1,000+Enlarged Logo on banners at tournament Logo on Commemorative Mentions on Social Media Advertising and AnnouncementsSilver- $500-$999. Medium Sized Logo on banners at tournament. Logo on CommemorativeBronze - $100-$499. Logo on Commemorative Brittany, 847-830-7687; brittanyallard1@yahoo.com; register@dentmonsports.com
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 7, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Cancelled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. July 23, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 20-24, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 20 & 24, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 21, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. July 20-24, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 19 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. July 22, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!