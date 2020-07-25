Where are they now? | Drone working on a different bank shot

Junction’s Andrew Drone was last seen leading the Gallatin County High School basketball team to a Super Sixteen appearance before packing his bags to play collegiately at Rice University in the fall of 2013.
Opposing teams couldn’t go without mentioning Drone’s 6-foot-11 stature if they tried. By the age of 10, Drone measured at 6-foot before entering high school at 6-8. The advantage of growing young made basketball feel easy for Drone, and it showed when he averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks in his junior season.
Drone verbally committed to Rice as a junior after visiting roughly 30 schools in two years. Finally, a phone call from Owls coach Ben Braun came when Drone and his family were dining at a Detroit airport Wendy’s restaurant in 2012.
“I remember telling my parents on the drive home from my Rice visit that that’s where I was meant to be,” said Drone. “Nobody in my family had ever played sports, or college sports for that matter. Right off the bat Coach Braun gave me this impression that he stuck to his word and wouldn’t try anything crazy on you.”
It took until Drone’s second year at Rice to earn a starting role under a new head coach, Mike Rhodes. Drone started 29 games as a sophomore that featured an upset victory over top-seeded Western Kentucky on February 7, 2015; a feeling that Drone compared to when a lower-ranked Evansville team upset Kentucky in 2019.
“That was a pretty awesome experience,” said Drone. “It was one of those games where I’m sure Western Kentucky expected to whoop us because they were the higher-ranked school. During my junior season, we went down to The Pit in New Mexico where we upset that team as well.”
During Drone’s 2016-17 senior campaign, Rice finished with a 23-12 record that was good enough to receive an invitation to the College Basketball Invitational; the school's first tournament action in 25 years. The Owls defeated San Francisco in the first round before losing in the quarterfinals to Utah Valley.
Drone decided to stick around the Houston area for a while after finishing his undergraduate degree in sports medicine. After living in Texas and Nashville for a couple of years, Drone’s decision to move back to Illinois last fall was something he never expected.
“I’ve always joked that there were three things I would never do,” said Drone. “First thing was never moving back home, second thing was never becoming a farmer like my dad and the third was never becoming an accountant like my mom.”
“Now I’m back helping my dad farm, and I’m working full-time in a bank...funny how things change.”
Despite going back on his word, Drone feels his current work situation at Banterra Bank has been the best decision of his life. He now remains focused on completing his MBA from the University of Indiana with his hooping days in the rearview mirror.
“Once my senior year at Rice ended, I received a couple offers from teams overseas and visited with several agencies,” said Drone. “None of those things would have felt like I was making the right decision.
“I never made a harder decision in my life than when I gave up hooping. I now see myself growing at Banterra, it’s given me a lot to learn. I’m the happiest I’ve been in a lot of years working there.”
Staying in touch with former teammates has never been an issue for Drone. A high school friend's wedding next month reminded him of his playing days at Gallatin County.
“I’m still buddies with a lot of the guys,” said Drone. “That was the best thing about that group regardless of the success.”
Now at 25 years old, Drone hopes to educate more kids on playing in college by using his own experiences as an example. One main lesson is teaching high schoolers about the increased physicality, dedication and skill level in college.
“I loved the whole experience of playing college ball,” said Drone. “One thing that shocked me the most was the change in intensity. Everyone back home played because they loved it, while college is more a business like the NBA.
“Rice was a happy medium for me because I was able to play right off the bat on one of the best schools in the nation. The school is small despite being in the middle of Houston, and that helped me with the transition.”
Drone’s life decisions have always been focused around stability. When it comes to basketball, he still has a passion for the game that left him happy in the end.
