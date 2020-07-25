Where are they now? | Drone working on a different bank shot

“Once my senior year at Rice ended, I received a couple offers from teams overseas and visited with several agencies,” said Drone. “None of those things would have felt like I was making the right decision.

“I never made a harder decision in my life than when I gave up hooping. I now see myself growing at Banterra, it’s given me a lot to learn. I’m the happiest I’ve been in a lot of years working there.”

Staying in touch with former teammates has never been an issue for Drone. A high school friend's wedding next month reminded him of his playing days at Gallatin County.

“I’m still buddies with a lot of the guys,” said Drone. “That was the best thing about that group regardless of the success.”

Now at 25 years old, Drone hopes to educate more kids on playing in college by using his own experiences as an example. One main lesson is teaching high schoolers about the increased physicality, dedication and skill level in college.

“I loved the whole experience of playing college ball,” said Drone. “One thing that shocked me the most was the change in intensity. Everyone back home played because they loved it, while college is more a business like the NBA.