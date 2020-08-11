You have permission to edit this article.
White Sox break through early, beat Tigers 8-4
MLB Roundup

White Sox break through early, beat Tigers 8-4

  Updated
White Sox Tigers Baseball

Chicago's Eloy Jimenez celebrates his three-run home run with Edwin Encarnacion during the first inning against Detroit in Detroit.

 AP

DETROIT — Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Chicago White snapped Detroit's four-game wining streak with a victory over the Tigers on Tuesday night.

Edwin Encarnacion also went deep for the White Sox, who won for only the second time in seven games. Austin Romine hit a two-run shot for Detroit.

Jose Abreu had three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles.

Gio Gonzalez was pulled one out shy of the win. He allowed two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Matt Foster (2-0) was credited with the win after striking out four in two perfect innings.

Tyler Alexander (1-1) allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first start of the season. His previous appearance was a memorable one — he struck out an American League record-tying nine straight hitters during a relief appearance Aug. 2 against Cincinnati.

Abreu opened the scoring with a run-scoring double in the first, and Jimenez's home run to right field made it 4-0. Encarnacion hit a solo shot in the fourth.

Romine's homer came in the fifth. Jimenez hit an RBI single in the sixth, and the White Sox added two more runs in the seventh.

Harold Castro hit an RBI single as part of Detroit's two-run ninth.

Gonzalez was taken out with two outs in the fifth, a man on first and Miguel Cabrera coming up. Chicago replaced the left-hander with Jimmy Cordero, and the righty threw only one pitch, retiring Cabrera on a lineout to the shortstop.

