White Sox clinch AL Central with 7-2 win over Indians

CLEVELAND — Tony La Russa stood in the visiting dugout, soaking in the scene as the Chicago White Sox celebrated their first AL Central title since 2008.

The Hall of Fame manager came out of retirement for moments like this.

"It's like fantasy island because you never thought you'd have this chance -- and here we are, the division champions," La Russa said after a 7-2 victory over Cleveland in a doubleheader opener Thursday. "I'm glad the guys were able to win the first game today and not delay it. They did it the first time they had the chance to."

A wild-card team last season, the White Sox are going to the postseason in consecutive years for the first time. Chicago is in their first season under La Russa, who turns 77 on Oct. 4.

La Russa retired after guiding St. Louis to the 2011 World Series title, then was hired to replace Rick Renteria last October.

"I think we got the right guy," said Tim Anderson, who hit two home runs. "I'm pleased with the way he's handled everything and been part of the family. It's a blessing to go out and be able to clinch it today."

Chicago (86-66) moved into first place for good on May 7. The White Sox have not advanced in the postseason since winning the 2005 World Series and last hosted a playoff game 13 years ago.

Anderson hit his fifth leadoff home run of the season and added a three-run drive in the second for his sixth career multi-homer game. Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez hit consecutive homers in the second as Chicago grabbed a 7-0 lead off Aaron Civale (11-5).

"We wanted it a lot more than they did and we jumped on them," Anderson said. "It was an exciting moment, being able to put your team up right away, and I appreciated the chance to do it."

Aaron Bummer (4-5) retired all three batters in the fifth as four White Sox relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings in a game shortened to seven innings under pandemic rules.

Closer Liam Hendriks struck out Myles Straw to end the game, setting off a celebration in front of the visiting dugout that featured players saluting the several hundred White Sox fans at Progressive Field.

"I really liked that I was able to blow somebody's doors off for the final out," Hendriks said. "It was good to get the cat off our back, so to speak, right away. It's a family here and we're just going around, hugging everybody."

César Hernández, who began the season with Cleveland, went 3 for 3 to reach 1,000 hits. Anderson had three hits, while Robert reached base three times and drove in a pair.

Austin Hedges and Bobby Bradley homered for Cleveland, the latter chasing Reynaldo López, who allowed two runs and four hits.

Civale gave up seven runs in 1 2/3 innings, including a career-high four homers.

"They're a strong team, up and down, it's no secret," Civale said. "They got the best of me today. You've got to tip your cap at some point, yeah."

Bolstered by offseason moves that added All-Star pitchers Lance Lynn and Hendriks, Chicago has overcome significant injuries and is eyeing a deep run in October.

Jiménez ruptured his left pectoral tendon during spring training and didn't make his season debut until July 26. Robert, another promising outfielder, injured his right hip in May and was out until Aug. 9. Catcher Yasmani Grandal hurt his left knee in July.

"This is the first time the White Sox have gone to the playoffs two years in a row, which blows my mind, by the way," Hendriks said. "Winning the division is the first step. No matter what, we want to win our last game this year. That's the goal."

CARDINALS 8, BREWERS 5: At Milwaukee, Paul Goldschmidt homered twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 Thursday and extend their longest winning streak in 39 years to 12 games.

On a day Adam Wainwright faltered early, St. Louis trailed 5-0 before rallying with one run in the fifth, four in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth. The Cardinals moved five games ahead of Cincinnati and Philadelphia, who both played later Thursday, for the second NL wild card.

St. Louis began its winning streak by overcame a four-run deficit against Cincinnati to win on Sept. 11. The Cardinals are on their longest winning streak since April 11-24, 1982, and are two shy of the franchise record set in 1935.

MARINERS 6, ATHLETICS 5: At Oakland, Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair facial fractures, and Seattle rallied against Oakland's bullpen for a victory and a four-game sweep that damaged the Athletics' wild-card hopes.

Seattle matched its season high with its fifth straight win, won its ninth in a row over the A's and moved within two games of the idle Yankees for the second AL wild-card spot with nine games remaining. Oakland lost its season-worst sixth straight game and fell four games back of New York.

Bassitt, a 32-year-old right-hander, was struck by a 100 mph line drive off the bat of Brian Goodwin of the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 17 and had surgery seven days later on three fractures.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, BRAVES 4: At Phoenix, Carson Kelly hit a tying three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning, Daulton Varsho followed with a go-ahead double and last-place Arizona beat NL East-leading Atlanta.

Seeking its fourth straight division title, Atlanta saw its lead cut to 2 1/2 games over Philadelphia, which played Pittsburgh later Thursday. The Braves had won four straight games.

Arizona, which began the day tied with Baltimore for the major leagues' worst record at 48-104, announced before the game that Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was given a one-year contract extension through 2022.

