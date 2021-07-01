White Sox complete sweep of Twins

CHICAGO — Zack Collins hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox scored at least seven runs for the fourth straight game, completing a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins 8-5 on Thursday.
Chicago got four runs off Minnesota's bullpen after the Twins erased a 3-0 deficit. The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth straight after losing seven of nine.
"It was a great example of how tough this team is between the ears," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said.
Collins broke a 4-4 tie when he hit a fastball from Jorge Alcala (1-3) into the left-center field bleachers. Jose Abreu drove in another run in the sixth, and Danny Mendick and Collins drove in two more in the seventh.
Michael Kopech (3-0) pitched a scoreless sixth and Garrett Crochet struck out Miguel Sano to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh. Ryan Jeffers drove in a run in the ninth off of White Sox closer Liam Hendricks in a non-save situation.
Chicago has scored 35 runs over four games after scoring 20 in its previous eight.
The White Sox secured their second straight home-series sweep of the Twins this season, the first time the team has swept back-to-back home series against Minnesota since 1995. Chicago is 8-1 against its division rival this season.
"Sweeping them, that was huge for us," Collins said. "I wouldn't say anything is permanent in baseball until the season is over. It's definitely good to get those three wins against those guys."
Minnesota's bats came alive in the fifth after Chicago starter Carlos Rodón retired the previous 10 batters. Alex Kirilloff scored from second on Gilberto Celestino's single after Brian Goodwin's throw from left field went to the backstop. Andrelton Simmons drove in a run off a double, Josh Donaldson hit a sacrifice fly to tie it and Nelson Cruz gave the Twins a 4-3 lead on a single to left.
Rodón escaped the fifth inning by striking out Sano. He allowed four runs in five innings, striking out nine.
RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 3: At Oakland, Joey Gallo homered in his fifth straight game, Nate Lowe went deep twice and Texas pounded Oakland.
Gallo finished 3 for 3 with a walk and three RBIs. His five-game homer streak is the longest in the majors this season and tied for second in Rangers history behind Kevin Mench, who homered in seven straight games in 2006.
MARINERS 7, BLUE JAYS 2: At Buffalo, Yusei Kikuchi pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Fraley and Shed Long Jr. homered off Hyun Jin Ryu, and Seattle beat Toronto.
Kikuchi (6-3) struck out six and allowed five hits in winning his third straight start, moving to 5-0 in his last seven appearances. After a leadoff home run by Marcus Semien, the left-hander didn't let another Blue Jay reach second base until Teoscar Hernández led off the seventh with a double.
RED SOX 15, ROYALS 1: At Boston, Kiké Hernández led off with a homer for the third time in five days, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings and Boston routed struggling Kansas City.
Danny Santana and Rafael Devers each homered and drove in five runs. J.D. Martinez also homered, starting Boston's five-run fourth with his 17th of the season. Santana connected for a three-run shot later in the inning. Devers hit his 20th of the year, a three-run blast in the sixth.