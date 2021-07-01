White Sox complete sweep of Twins

"Sweeping them, that was huge for us," Collins said. "I wouldn't say anything is permanent in baseball until the season is over. It's definitely good to get those three wins against those guys."

Minnesota's bats came alive in the fifth after Chicago starter Carlos Rodón retired the previous 10 batters. Alex Kirilloff scored from second on Gilberto Celestino's single after Brian Goodwin's throw from left field went to the backstop. Andrelton Simmons drove in a run off a double, Josh Donaldson hit a sacrifice fly to tie it and Nelson Cruz gave the Twins a 4-3 lead on a single to left.

Rodón escaped the fifth inning by striking out Sano. He allowed four runs in five innings, striking out nine.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 3: At Oakland, Joey Gallo homered in his fifth straight game, Nate Lowe went deep twice and Texas pounded Oakland.

Gallo finished 3 for 3 with a walk and three RBIs. His five-game homer streak is the longest in the majors this season and tied for second in Rangers history behind Kevin Mench, who homered in seven straight games in 2006.

MARINERS 7, BLUE JAYS 2: At Buffalo, Yusei Kikuchi pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Fraley and Shed Long Jr. homered off Hyun Jin Ryu, and Seattle beat Toronto.