White Sox hit 4 more homers, rip Pirates 10-3

CHICAGO — José Abreu homered again, Dallas Keuchel followed Lucas Giolito's no-hitter with six dominant innings, and surging Chicago pounded the Pittsburgh on Wednesday for their ninth win in 10 games.

Abreu's 12th home run and seventh in five games, a two-run shot in the seventh, was Chicago's fourth of the game and broke it open. Eloy Jiménez slugged a three-run homer, Danny Mendick lined a two-run drive and Edwin Encarnacion added a solo shot for Chicago, which leads the AL with 60 home runs.

Yoán Moncada doubled twice and Luis Robert and Nomar Mazara had RBIs.

"We were waiting for the last couple of years and now it's happened: We have a really good team," said Jiménez, who hit his 10th homer. "Anybody in the lineup can do damage or get the hit to win the ballgame."

Keuchel (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out seven in his third straight win. The veteran left-hander worked briskly in a quick turnaround on a warm afternoon after Giolito shut down Pittsburgh 4-0 in the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed year on Tuesday night.

And Keuchel is happy to backed by the White Sox batters and not have to face them.