White Sox hit 4 more homers, rip Pirates 10-3

CHICAGO — José Abreu homered again, Dallas Keuchel followed Lucas Giolito's no-hitter with six dominant innings, and surging Chicago pounded the Pittsburgh on Wednesday for their ninth win in 10 games.
Abreu's 12th home run and seventh in five games, a two-run shot in the seventh, was Chicago's fourth of the game and broke it open. Eloy Jiménez slugged a three-run homer, Danny Mendick lined a two-run drive and Edwin Encarnacion added a solo shot for Chicago, which leads the AL with 60 home runs.
Yoán Moncada doubled twice and Luis Robert and Nomar Mazara had RBIs.
"We were waiting for the last couple of years and now it's happened: We have a really good team," said Jiménez, who hit his 10th homer. "Anybody in the lineup can do damage or get the hit to win the ballgame."
Keuchel (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out seven in his third straight win. The veteran left-hander worked briskly in a quick turnaround on a warm afternoon after Giolito shut down Pittsburgh 4-0 in the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed year on Tuesday night.
And Keuchel is happy to backed by the White Sox batters and not have to face them.
"We've got four or five guys in this lineup who are potential MVP candidates and that's pretty scary," he said. "I'm glad I'm on this side right now and we've got the ability to keep it going."
Erik González hit a solo shot off reliever Zack Burdi and Jacob Stallings drove in the Pirates' two runs off Keuchel with a single in the sixth. Pittsburgh has lost two straight following a three-game winning streak to drop to 7-19, the worst record in the majors.
Cole Tucker had two of the Pirates six hits. If it weren't for the Pirates speedy leadoff man, Keuchel might have rivaled Giolito's drama against light-hitting Pittsburgh until his pitch count started climbing on a warm afternoon and he issued three walks and allowed two runs in the sixth.
Since he was starting a day game after a night game, Keuchel normally would have left Tuesday's contest long before it finished. Instead, the 2015 Cy Young Award winner stayed to celebrate once he saw Giolito's gem unfolding and said he "slept like crap."
Still, Keuchel was the perfect starter for the job on Wednesday, manager Rick Renteria said.
"We had the right guy in the right spot after an exciting night the evening before," Renteria said. "He did not disappoint."
BRAVES 5, 2, YANKEES 1, 1: At Atlanta, Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning off Chad Green and Atlanta Braves rallied to beat New York to sweep a doubleheader.
The Yankees have lost five straight.
In the opener, Ian Anderson dazzled in his big league debut, holding the Yankees hitless into the sixth inning and ending Gerrit Cole's 20-game winning streak as the Braves beat the Yankees.
Masahiro Tanaka was dominant, allowing only three hits in five scoreless innings as he left the second game with a 1-0 lead. Green (2-1) allowed an infield single to Dansby Swanson with two outs in the sixth before giving up Freeman's homer, an opposite-field shot over the 385-foot mark in left field.
PHILLIES 3, NATIONALS 2: At Washington, Aaron Nola bounced back from the shortest outing of his career to throw seven strong innings, and Philadelphia took advantage of Washington's sloppy outfield defense to rally for a victory.
Bryce Harper, who won the 2015 NL MVP during a seven-year stint with the Nationals, delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh to help the Phillies win their third in a row. The defending World Series champion Nationals have dropped three consecutive games to drop to a season-high six games under .500.
Nola (3-2), who threw a career-low 2 2/3 innings Friday in a loss at Atlanta, gave up two runs on five hits while striking out eight. Tommy Hunter tossed a perfect eighth, and recently acquired closer Brandon Workman escaped a two-on, one-out jam by striking out Eric Thames and Victor Robles for his second save since joining the Phillies from Boston and sixth overall.
BLUE JAYS 9, RED SOX 1: At Bufffalo, New York, Rowdy Tellez drove in four runs with two homers and a double, and Toronto defeated Boston.
Vladimir Guererro Jr. hit a pair of doubles, including a three-run bouncer down the left field line which keyed a four-run seventh inning for Toronto (15-14).
Down to a three-man rotation, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo’s bid to go with what he called a “bullpen day" of relievers paid off in a game five Toronto pitchers combined to allow three hits, struck out seven and walked three.
RAYS 4, ORIOLES 3: At Saint Petersberg, Florida, Michael Perez hit a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Baltimore.
Perez homered to center off Mychal Givens (0-1). It was his first long ball since Aug. 10, 2018.
Ryan Sherriff (1-0) worked a perfect eighth in his first big league game since May 7, 2018, due to Tommy John surgery.
