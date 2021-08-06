White Sox regroup to get past Cubs in 10

CHICAGO — Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer, and the Chicago White Sox regrouped after Craig Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team to beat the rebuilding crosstown Cubs 8-6 Friday at Wrigley Field.

Goodwin, who came in to run for Eloy Jiménez in the sixth, broke a 4-all tie with his drive to left-center against Manuel Rodríguez (0-2). Gavin Sheets and Tim Anderson added RBI singles to make it 8-4.

The Cubs cut it to 8-6 in the bottom half on Frank Schwindel's two-run drive against Garrett Crochet. But the left-hander retired the next three batters.

Liam Hendriks (6-2) got four outs in relief, striking out all four. The White Sox came away with the win after losing nine of 14.

The AL Central leaders were sailing along with a 4-1 lead after Lance Lynn pitched into the seventh and Cesar Hernandez homered.

The game turned when Kimbrel came in to start the eighth. The right-hander was dealt to the South Side from the Cubs as part of a selloff that also saw Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez get traded prior to the July 30 deadline.