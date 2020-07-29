White Sox score late, top Indians 4-0 after Plesac fans 11

CLEVELAND — Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jiménez hit sacrifice flies and Chicago scored four runs in the ninth inning — three charged to ineffective Cleveland closer Brad Hand — to beat the Indians on Wednesday night.
The Indians got eight terrific innings from No. 5 starter Zach Plesac. He struck out a career-high 11, shut out the White Sox on three hits and continued a strong run of Cleveland pitching to start the season.
Rookie Luis Robert hit a two-run single in the ninth as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak and salvaged one game in the series.
Chicago starter Lucas Giolito matched Plesac pitch for pitch through six, holding the Indians scoreless on four hits. It was a nice bounce back by the All-Star right-hander, who gave up a home run in Minnesota on his first pitch of the season and was touched for seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.
The White Sox couldn't do anything against Plesac, who didn't allow a walk. The right-hander broke a couple bats, made Tim Anderson smash his in frustration near the plate and befuddled Chicago's hitters. But once he was pulled after throwing 97 pitches, the White Sox went to work against Hand (0-1).
Anderson doubled leading off the ninth before Hand walked Yoán Moncada and José Abreu to load the bases. Grandal, who struck out twice against Plesac, then delivered the game's first run with a liner to right.
After Hand was pulled, Jiménez, who was back in the lineup missing three games following a collision with the left-field wall in Minnesota, hit his sacrifice fly off Adam Cimber and Robert hit a two-run single.
Cleveland loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth off Alex Colomé, who finally closed it out to protect the win for Aaron Bummer (1-0).
The Indians have opened the season with six consecutive starters pitching at least six innings while allowing two runs or fewer. The last team to do that was the 1993 Atlanta Braves, whose staff included Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine.
Cleveland last did it in 1905, when the team was known as the Naps.
RANGERS 7, DIAMONDBACKs 4: At Arlington, Texas, Joey Gallo hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Texas scored three more runs after that to snap a three-game losing streak with a win over Arizona.
“It’s a great sign that we offensively put something together and actually had a big inning,” Gallo said.
Gallo lined an opposite-field shot to left off Andrew Chafin (0-1) for his second homer of the season after Rougned Odor drew a leadoff walk. The Rangers then loaded the bases with two outs before Elvis Andrus hit a two-run single and Nick Solak added an RBI single.
ROCKIES 5, ATHLETICS 1: At Oakland, California, German Márquez struck out eight over six impressive innings to bounce back after losing on opening day at Texas, and Colorado wrapped up a successful season-opening road trip by beating Oakland.
Charlie Blackmon delivered an insurance run with an RBI double in the eighth, then reached on an error in the ninth that led to a pair of runs.
The Rockies went 4-1 on their trip after beating the A’s 8-3 on Tuesday night. They now go home to Coors Field.
