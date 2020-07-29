White Sox score late, top Indians 4-0 after Plesac fans 11

After Hand was pulled, Jiménez, who was back in the lineup missing three games following a collision with the left-field wall in Minnesota, hit his sacrifice fly off Adam Cimber and Robert hit a two-run single.

Cleveland loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth off Alex Colomé, who finally closed it out to protect the win for Aaron Bummer (1-0).

The Indians have opened the season with six consecutive starters pitching at least six innings while allowing two runs or fewer. The last team to do that was the 1993 Atlanta Braves, whose staff included Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine.

Cleveland last did it in 1905, when the team was known as the Naps.

RANGERS 7, DIAMONDBACKs 4: At Arlington, Texas, Joey Gallo hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Texas scored three more runs after that to snap a three-game losing streak with a win over Arizona.

“It’s a great sign that we offensively put something together and actually had a big inning,” Gallo said.