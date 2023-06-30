Earlier this month, the Chicago Bears released a statement saying that the former Arlington Park racecourse was "no longer our singular focus" in the pursuit of a site for a new multibillion domed stadium.

Like clockwork, several suburban mayors, from Naperville to Waukegan, entered the discussion, pitching the merits of their communities as potential future homes of the NFL's founding franchise. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin also added his city to the list of suitors on Tuesday.

Chicago reentered the mix too, as new Mayor Brandon Johnson met with Bears CEO Kevin Warren. The two released a noncommittal joint statement talking about the team and the city's "shared values."

Warren, at a forum in the northwest suburbs earlier this week, said the team would proceed with a project once the have "a legitimate partner" in local government. "If that's in Arlington Heights, great. If it's elsewhere, that's great too," Warren said.

If it is truly a wide open race, then why not the city where the team was founded? That would be Decatur, the Soybean Capital of the World, located about 180 miles south of Chicago.

Team was founded in 1919 as the Decatur Staleys, the company team of A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. They played their home games at a multi-use athletic facility at the corner of Eldorado and 22nd Street.

In 1921, the team was eventually sold to player/coach George Halas, who moved the team to Chicago and renamed them the Bears in 1922.

"We would love to have the Bears come home to Decatur," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, when asked about the idea earlier this week. "It's not that different from Green Bay. It's kind of a smaller town. We might be onto something there."

In the same breath, Moore Wolfe said she has not reached out to the organization and doesn't think it's "a really realistic thought."

"But if they're open, we'll roll out the red carpet," Moore Wolfe said.

This exercise is all a bit glib — the Bears are more likely than not to end up building at the 326-acre Arlington Park site, which they purchased for nearly $200 million earlier this year, or back at Soldier Field along the lakefront.

But, if the Bears are truly doing their due diligence, Decatur has a case.

For one, it has historical ties to the franchise that no other city can claim.

And though you can't necessarily put a price on sentimental value, you can on land. It's cheap and plentiful down here.

The Bears would have no problems finding a large enough site with interstate highway access to build their new digs and whatever else they would want as part of a larger development.

And since the land would likely be zoned for agriculture, they would save a significant amount on their property tax bill in the years before development.

The property tax tab at Arlington Park is one of the major hang ups right now with the team disputing Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi's valuation. Negotiations with local school districts on a reduced bill have not been fruitful thus far. In Decatur, this would likely not be a problem.

Yes, the city is small with a population of about 70,000, more or less the amount of fans that would fill a domed stadium on a Sunday afternoon.

But the Bears — the pride and joy of Illinois, as the song goes — would draw from far and wide.

They proved this during their two-year residency at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium during Soldier Field renovations.

Decatur could be the Green Bay of Illinois.

What type of package the city and county could or would offer is not clear.

"Every single economic development project is unique and I cannot say hypothetically what would or wouldn't be put on the table for the Chicago Bears," offered Nicole Bateman, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County.

However, the EDC's website lists a number of economic development tools, such as tax increment finance districts. And a number of properties in town are located in an enterprise zone, which is an economic development tool that exempts properties within from paying state sales tax on construction costs and the state utility tax for electricity and natural gas.

The team is also pursuing legislation from Springfield that would free property tax assessments at a stadium site for up to 40 years. The team would instead make a payment to local governments annually.

It did not move in Springfield last session, but discussions are continuing over the summer. Legislation could be taken up during the fall veto session or next spring.

For Moore Wolfe, all the Bears talk brought up another sweepstakes the city was part of two decades ago: to get the team's summer training camp.

Despite Decatur's Millikin University being considered a favorite, it eventually lost out to Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, which would be the home of Bears training camp from 2002 to 2019.

"We probably should have had it — I think we were number one," Moore Wolfe said. "But then-Gov. (George) Ryan stepped in and thought they should go to Olivet Nazarene, which happened to be near Kankakee, his hometown. And so they hadn't even applied and all of a sudden, they were the big winners."

Perhaps that should serve as a cautionary tale for anyone who gets into the new stadium sweepstakes. There will only be one "winner."

Contact Brenden Moore at brenden. moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13