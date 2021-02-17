Williams leads No. 1 UConn women to 77-32 rout of St. John's

NEW YORK — Christyn Williams scored 21 points and Paige Bueckers added 20 to help No. 1 UConn cruise to a 77-32 win over St. John's on Wednesday night.
UConn (17-1, 14-0 Big East) moved up to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time this season. It's the 246th week since the 1994-95 season that the Huskies have held the top spot. They have been No. 1 for at least one week in each of the past nine seasons. The next closest active streak is two years in a row.
The Huskies had a brutal schedule to start February with five games in 10 days, but looked refreshed after a couple days off.
UConn had been getting off to slow starts lately, but took command early Wednesday, building an 18-6 lead after the first quarter behind Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who had eight points in the opening period. She finished the game with 17 points.
The Red Storm (6-12, 3-9) had more turnovers — seven — then points or made baskets in the quarter. They tried to slow the game, working the shot clock down on many possessions. That resulted in either tough shots to beat the buzzer or a shot-clock violation.
UConn continued its hot shooting in the second quarter, extending the lead to 46-15 at the half. The Huskies shot 76% (19 of 25) from the field, including hitting four of five from behind the 3-point line in the first 20 minutes.
It didn't get much better for the Red Storm in the second half. The Huskies finished the game shooting 65% from the field.
St. John's has lost its last six meetings to the Huskies, including a 94-62 setback on Feb. 3. St. John's was the last unranked team to beat UConn back in 2012 — nine years ago Thursday — when the Red Storm ended the Huskies' 99-game home winning streak.
Leading scorer Leilani Correa came into the game averaging 20.9 points, but she had just two against the Huskies, making one of 10 shots. The sophomore guard had 33 points in the Feb. 3 matchup.
Unique Drake was one of three players with seven points to lead the Red Storm.
(9) MARYLAND 103, ILLINOIS 58: At College Park, Maryland, midway through the third quarter and holding a 30-point lead, the ninth-ranked Maryland players were still not happy with their performance.
They wanted a better effort on defense and coach Brenda Frese called a timeout to lead a discussion. The moment underscored how the Terrapins are taking ownership of their season.
Katie Benzan scored 22 points, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range, to lead Maryland past Illinois.
“Our team, our captains really took ownership,” Frese said. “They weren’t happy with how many points (the Fighting Illini) were scoring. At that point, they had 53 points, and they finished with 58. The ownership is there. We get that we can score the basketball. You see that. There’s an understanding that we have to tighten things up on the defensive end. It’s coming. It’s exciting.”
(19) DEPAUL 83, XAVIER 75: At Chicago, Lexi Held scored 25 points, Sonya Morris added 22 points and Dee Bekelja had 20 as No. 19 DePaul beat Xavier in the Musketeers' first game since Jan. 23.
DePaul led by as many as 15 points in the second half, but Xavier got within 65-62 early in the fourth quarter. The Blue Demons answered with a 7-2 run, with four points from Morris, to rebuild a two-possession lead they would hold the rest of the way despite only making one field goal in the final four minutes.
Held also had six assists and five steals, Morris had six rebounds and seven assists and Bekelja grabbed six rebounds for DePaul (13-4, 10-2 Big East Conference). Morris reached 1,000 career points on a layup in the fourth quarter.
DePaul struggled from the field, making just 38.3% of its shots, but it attempted 20 more field goals after forcing Xavier into 29 turnovers.