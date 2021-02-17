Williams leads No. 1 UConn women to 77-32 rout of St. John's

NEW YORK — Christyn Williams scored 21 points and Paige Bueckers added 20 to help No. 1 UConn cruise to a 77-32 win over St. John's on Wednesday night.

UConn (17-1, 14-0 Big East) moved up to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time this season. It's the 246th week since the 1994-95 season that the Huskies have held the top spot. They have been No. 1 for at least one week in each of the past nine seasons. The next closest active streak is two years in a row.

The Huskies had a brutal schedule to start February with five games in 10 days, but looked refreshed after a couple days off.

UConn had been getting off to slow starts lately, but took command early Wednesday, building an 18-6 lead after the first quarter behind Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who had eight points in the opening period. She finished the game with 17 points.

The Red Storm (6-12, 3-9) had more turnovers — seven — then points or made baskets in the quarter. They tried to slow the game, working the shot clock down on many possessions. That resulted in either tough shots to beat the buzzer or a shot-clock violation.