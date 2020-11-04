 Skip to main content
Williamson County 2020 Election Results
0 comments

65 of 65 precincts reported

Proposed amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution

The proposed amendment grants the State authority to impose higher income tax rates on higher income levels, which is how the federal government and a majority of other states do it. The amendment would remove the portion of the Revenue Article of the Illinois Constitution that is sometimes referred to as the "flat tax," that requires all taxes on income to be at the same rate. The amendment does not itself change tax rates. It gives the State the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower income tax rates on those with middle or lower income levels. You are asked to decide whether the proposed amendment should become a part of the Illinois Constitution. For the proposed amendment of Section 3 of Article IX of the Illinois Constitution.

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  8,381 24
No  23,061 68

President/Vice President

Candidate Votes Percent 
Trump/Pence (R)   22,681 67
Biden/Harris (D)   10,107 30
Hawkins/Walker (G)   167<1 
La Riva/Peltier (PSL)   24<1
Carroll/Patel (ASP)  32 <1 
Jorgensen/Cohen (L)   4151

U.S. Senator

Candidate Votes Percent 
Mark C. Curran Jr. (R)  20,585 61
Richard J. Durbin (D) 11,362 33
Willie L. Wilson (WWP)  272 <1 
David F. Black (G) 266 <1 
Danny Malouf (L)  413 1

U.S. House District 12

Candidate Votes Percent 
Mike Bost (R)  23,827 70
Raymond C. Lenzi (D)  9,040 26

Circuit Clerk

Candidate Votes Percent 
Andrew W. Wilson (D) 13,503 40 
Austin Crabb (R) 19,033 56 

Coroner

Candidate Votes Percent 
Mike "Junior" Burke (D)  16,662 49
Brad Boyd (R)  15,834 47

County Commissioner

Candidate Votes Percent 
Tim Atkisson (R)  20,196 59
Angelo Hightower (I)  11,354 33

Supreme Court 5th Judicial District

Candidate Votes Percent 
David K. Overstreet (R)  21,584 64
Judy Cates (D) 10,992 32

Appellate Court 5th Judicial District

Candidate Votes Percent 
Sarah Smith (D)  11,446 33
Mark M. Boie (R)  20,671 61

Judicial Retention: Appellate Court Judge Thomas M. Welch

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  21,199 62
No  6,779 20

Judicial Retention: Circuit Court Judge William J. "Bill" Thurston

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  21,037 62
No  6,812 20

Judicial Retention: Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Leberman

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  20,785 61
No  6,936 20

Judicial Retention: Circuit Court Judge Walden E. Morris

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  20,77961 
No  7,09221 
