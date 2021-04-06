 Skip to main content
Williamson County 2021 consolidated election results
Williamson County 2021 consolidated election results

Williamson County 

65 of 65 precincts reporting

City of Herrin

Alderman - Ward 3

Scott Kinley; 98

Kent Ingersoll; 87

Jesse L. Higgerson; 37

City of Hurst

Mayor

James Randall Simpkins; 108

Duke Woolsey; 94

City of Johnston City

Mayor

Sam Mocaby; 354

Douglas Dobbins; 210

Village of Cambria

Village President

Zach Cox; 105

Kendel Heifner; 81

Write-in; 0

Village Trustee

Mike Ren; 136

Ron Modglin; 115

Suzzette Waldron-Coffey; 95

Village of Colp

Village President

Marcella Clark; 30

Tammy O'Daniel-Howell; 16

Bryan Riekena; 11

Village of Pittsburg

Village President

Keith Violett; 102

Joseph Taylor; 43

Village Trustee

Jesse Davis; 82

Jerry "Scott" Cutsinger; 68

Stanley Serati: 67

Frankfort Community Unit School District 168

Board of Education

Unincorporated Area

Rick Conner; 22

Larry Burns; 17

John Butler; 12

Incorporated Area

Schannone Steinberger; 12

Johnston City Community Unit School District 1

School Board

Township 8S Range 4E

Randy McIntosh; 562

Chad Barras; 552

Township 8S Range 3E

Pattie Martin; 413

John A. Logan College District 530

Trustees

Brent Clark; 2,018

Jacob "Jake" Rendleman; 1,885

Glenn Poshard; 1,863 

Southeastern Community college District 533

Trustees

(Vote for not more than 3)

Richard A. Morgan; 11

Mark A. Motsinger; 7

David Dennison; 5

