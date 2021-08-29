The Williamson County police department has issued a missing person's alert for Christina Cox, a 20-year-old woman last seen Friday, August 27th, 2021 at 10:18 p.m. at the Freedom Bar located at 112 N. Bush Ave. in Hurst, Illinois. Christina was last seen wearing a pink plaid mini dress. Christina has been listed as a missing person. She is 5'04", weighs 150 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts or have seen Christina please contact the Williamson County Sheriff at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-8477.
Williamson County police issue missing person's alert for 20-year-old woman
