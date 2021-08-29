 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williamson County police issue missing person's alert for 20-year-old woman
0 comments
breaking

Williamson County police issue missing person's alert for 20-year-old woman

  • 0

The Williamson County police department has issued a missing person's alert for Christina Cox, a 20-year-old woman last seen Friday, August 27th, 2021 at 10:18 p.m. at the Freedom Bar located at 112 N. Bush Ave. in Hurst, Illinois. Christina was last seen wearing a pink plaid mini dress. Christina has been listed as a missing person. She is 5'04", weighs 150 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts or have seen Christina please contact the Williamson County Sheriff at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-8477.

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Mourners for SIU student Keeshanna Jackson demand justice
Crime/Courts

Mourners for SIU student Keeshanna Jackson demand justice

  • Updated

“We just got here a week ago and this done happened to my cousin. Since diapers, we been in this since diapers, graduated eighth grade together, graduated high school together, we were trying to graduate college together but y'all took her from me,” Keeshanna Jackson's cousin, Javiana Boyd, said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News