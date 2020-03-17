Williamson County 2020 primary results
Williamson County 2020 primary results

Williamson County

Democratic ballot

President of the United States

Deval Patrick;3

Bernie Sanders;1,412

Joseph R. Biden;2,667

Michael R. Bloomberg;49

Elizabeth Warren;57

Pete Buttigieg;34

Tom Steyer;13

Andrew Yang;15

Michael Bennet;3

John K. Delaney;1

Tulsi Gabbard;34

Cory Booker;4

US House - District 12

Joel D. Funk;1237

Raymond C. Lenzi;2546

Delegate to National Nominating Convention

12th Congressional District

(Vote for not more than 5)

Allan Blessing (Yang);217

Latoya Greenwood (Biden);2,184

Jay Hoffman (Biden);2,063

Sherry Tite (Biden);2,158

Chris Belt (Biden);1,965

John Gulley (Biden);2,026

Georgia L de la Garza (Sanders);1161

Lynne Schwartzhoff (Sanders);1,013

Ken Sharkey (Sanders);799

Matt Welser (Sanders);808

Nathaniel M Keener (Sanders);758

Phillip Matthews (Warren);92

Kerry Warren-Couch (Warren);115

Andrew Lopinot (Warren);74

Elizabeth Hunter (Warren);197

Christopher Baker (Warren);88

Linda York (Klobuchar);140

arbara Brumfield (Klobuchar);105


Republican ballot

President of the United States

Donald J. Trump;5954

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente;125

US Senator

Mark C. Curran Jr.;1836

Tom Tarter;871

Casey Chlebek;217

Peggy Hubbard;1,187

Robert Marshall;1,048

State House - District 117

Dave Severin;5143

Timothy Cecil Arview;750

County Commissioner

Tim Atkisson;2,727

Stuart Adkinson;201

Justin Maze;2456

David Milburn;519

Supreme Court

5th Judicial District Judge

David K. Overstreet;4,762

John B. Barberis Jr.;690

Appellate Court

5th Judicial District Judge

Mark M. Boie;3,158

Katherine Ruocco;1,934

Precinct Committeeperson

Blairsville 3

Ricky D. Hall;66

Trevor Rowland;41

Grassy 1

Dustin Throgmorton;45

Robert L. Fulk Jr.;26

Herrin 7

Anthony Kendrick;69

Bradley Turner;38

West Marion 7

Gary Stark;41

Bradley Todd Marks;41

East Marion 3

Art Frailey;70

William Genslinger;19

East Marion 8

Janice K. Marlo;88

Steve Fowler;92

East Marion 9

Dave McReynonds;105

Ted Hampton;0

East Marion 10

Tim Atkisson;107

Patrick Austin;24

Christine Brewer;17

Corinth 1

John Etherton;84

Robert Harner;24

