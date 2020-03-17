Williamson County 2020 primary results

Williamson County
Democratic ballot
President of the United States
Deval Patrick;3
Bernie Sanders;1,412
Joseph R. Biden;2,667
Michael R. Bloomberg;49
Elizabeth Warren;57
Pete Buttigieg;34
Tom Steyer;13
Andrew Yang;15
Michael Bennet;3
John K. Delaney;1
Tulsi Gabbard;34
Cory Booker;4
US House - District 12
Joel D. Funk;1237
Raymond C. Lenzi;2546
Delegate to National Nominating Convention
12th Congressional District
(Vote for not more than 5)
Allan Blessing (Yang);217
Latoya Greenwood (Biden);2,184
Jay Hoffman (Biden);2,063
Sherry Tite (Biden);2,158
Chris Belt (Biden);1,965
John Gulley (Biden);2,026
Georgia L de la Garza (Sanders);1161
Lynne Schwartzhoff (Sanders);1,013
Ken Sharkey (Sanders);799
Matt Welser (Sanders);808
Nathaniel M Keener (Sanders);758
Phillip Matthews (Warren);92
Kerry Warren-Couch (Warren);115
Andrew Lopinot (Warren);74
Elizabeth Hunter (Warren);197
Christopher Baker (Warren);88
Linda York (Klobuchar);140
arbara Brumfield (Klobuchar);105
Republican ballot
President of the United States
Donald J. Trump;5954
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente;125
US Senator
Mark C. Curran Jr.;1836
Tom Tarter;871
Casey Chlebek;217
Peggy Hubbard;1,187
Robert Marshall;1,048
State House - District 117
Dave Severin;5143
Timothy Cecil Arview;750
County Commissioner
Tim Atkisson;2,727
Stuart Adkinson;201
Justin Maze;2456
David Milburn;519
Supreme Court
5th Judicial District Judge
David K. Overstreet;4,762
John B. Barberis Jr.;690
Appellate Court
5th Judicial District Judge
Mark M. Boie;3,158
Katherine Ruocco;1,934
Precinct Committeeperson
Blairsville 3
Ricky D. Hall;66
Trevor Rowland;41
Grassy 1
Dustin Throgmorton;45
Robert L. Fulk Jr.;26
Herrin 7
Anthony Kendrick;69
Bradley Turner;38
West Marion 7
Gary Stark;41
Bradley Todd Marks;41
East Marion 3
Art Frailey;70
William Genslinger;19
East Marion 8
Janice K. Marlo;88
Steve Fowler;92
East Marion 9
Dave McReynonds;105
Ted Hampton;0
East Marion 10
Tim Atkisson;107
Patrick Austin;24
Christine Brewer;17
Corinth 1
John Etherton;84
Robert Harner;24