Williamson leads Pelicans past Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Zion Williamson scored 23 points in 23 minutes in his first game against Orlando, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Magic 135-100 on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
Brandon Ingram added 29 points and the Pelicans got double-figure scoring from six players. Eric Bledsoe chipped in 15 points by hitting five 3-pointers. Lonzo Ball had 12 assists. Willy Hernangomez had a season-best 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Mo Bamba had 17 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the fourth of his career for Orlando. Rookie Devin Cannady scored a career-best 17 points.
Williamson hit nine baskets from in the paint, and the Pelicans manhandled the short-handed Magic for 66 points in the lane.
New Orleans shot 55.6% from the floor and improved to 17-8 when shooting better than 50%. The 35-point victory was the Pelicans' largest of the season, eclipsing their 34-point win over Cleveland on March 12.
New Orleans outscored Orlando 79-43 in the second and third quarters. Neither Williamson nor Ingram played in the fourth as New Orleans built its lead to as many as 42 points.
Orlando lost its fourth straight game and fell for the 23rd time in 28 games. Also, the Magic have dropped seven straight at home.
Williamson and Ingram did as they pleased in the first half, combining to score 39 points in the game's first 24 minutes. Orlando led 32-31 before Williamson started a 21-5 run with a slashing layup as he was fouled. New Orleans outscored Orlando 45-25 in the second period to push its lead to 64-52 by halftime.
After Ingram scored 12 first-quarter points, Williamson took over in the second period and scored 16. All 10 of his first-half shots came from the paint and he made eight of them. That allowed the Pelicans to score 42 of their first 74 points in the paint against a Magic team that had allowed just 45 points in the paint over the previous 14 games.
CELTICS 99, SUNS 86: At Boston, Kemba Walker matched his season high with 32 points and Boston rolled to a victory over Phoenix.
Walker was 11 of 17 from the field, hitting five 3-pointers. The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown because of a sore left shoulder, and Jayson Tatum struggled shooting for the second straight game, going 3 of 17. He had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
The Celtics led by 21 points in the second half. They have won nine of their last 11.