Williamson leads Pelicans past Magic

Williamson and Ingram did as they pleased in the first half, combining to score 39 points in the game's first 24 minutes. Orlando led 32-31 before Williamson started a 21-5 run with a slashing layup as he was fouled. New Orleans outscored Orlando 45-25 in the second period to push its lead to 64-52 by halftime.

After Ingram scored 12 first-quarter points, Williamson took over in the second period and scored 16. All 10 of his first-half shots came from the paint and he made eight of them. That allowed the Pelicans to score 42 of their first 74 points in the paint against a Magic team that had allowed just 45 points in the paint over the previous 14 games.

CELTICS 99, SUNS 86: At Boston, Kemba Walker matched his season high with 32 points and Boston rolled to a victory over Phoenix.

Walker was 11 of 17 from the field, hitting five 3-pointers. The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown because of a sore left shoulder, and Jayson Tatum struggled shooting for the second straight game, going 3 of 17. He had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Celtics led by 21 points in the second half. They have won nine of their last 11.

