Winker drives in 4, Castillo lasts 7, Reds hold off Cards.

CINCINNATI — Jesse Winker homered, doubled and drove in four runs, Luis Castillo pitched seven effective innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 Saturday.

Joey Votto also homered to help the Reds overcome three errors and extend their winning streak against St. Louis to six games, their longest since taking six straight in May 2003. Cincinnati swept the Cardinals in a four-game series in St. Louis June 3-6.

The Reds have won three of four games after dropping the first four of their nine-game homestand.

The Cardinals opened the eighth by scoring two runs on consecutive doubles by Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, followed by Paul DeJong's RBI single. They loaded the bases with two outs before Sean Doolittle came on to coax pinch-hitter José Rondón into a popup to shortstop Kyle Farmer.

Heath Hembree pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save.

Winker hit a two-run double in the first for a 2-1 lead and added insurance with a no-doubt shot deep down the right field line in the seventh. India' was aboard on a leadoff single.