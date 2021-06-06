Winker's 3 homers lift Reds over Cards 8-7 for 4-game sweep

ST. LOUIS — Jesse Winker hit a tiebreaking home run off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning for his second three-homer game this season, and the Cincinnati Reds completed their first four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in 21 years with an 8-7 victory on Sunday.

Winker had six RBIs, hitting a two-run homer in the first, a three-run homer in the second off John Gant and the go-ahead drive against Reyes (3-2). Winker has 17 homers, tied for the NL lead. He also homered three times against Milwaukee on May 21.

Eugenio Suárez added a two-run double for the Reds, who led 7-0 by the third inning en route to their first four-game sweep at St. Louis since May 4-7, 1990.

Tyler O’Neill had a two-run homer in a seven-run sixth for the Cardinals, who have lost five straight for the first time since Aug. 3-7, 2018. St. Louis has lost seven of its last eight.

St. Louis threatened in the ninth when Paul Goldschmidt singled leading off and Nolan Arenado doubled off Lucas Sims.

Tyler O'Neill popped out and Edmundo Sosa struck out. José Rondón took a 2-2 pitch that plate umpire Dan Iassogna decided was just outside, then flailed at a slider that bounced well outside of the plate and skipped away from catcher Tyler Barnhardt, who threw to first for the final out.