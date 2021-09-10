Winless no more, Hamlin looks for momentum at Richmond

"I won't get excited, I guess, until I'm standing there getting ready to get in the car, because if I get excited, I get so nervous and my anxiety goes through the roof, I almost exhaust myself," he said on a Zoom call Thursday. "I'll be worn out before I ever get to the racetrack."

Earnhardt has won seven times at Richmond — three times in the Cup Series and four in the Xfinity Series. He now works as an analyst on NBC.

As time has passed, he said he's slowly forgotten some of the finer details of being an effective racer, and when he climbs from the car after the race on Saturday, he will scribble reminder notes to take with him back to the booth.

"That's my job as an analyst, is to sort of explain where the drivers mind is at any given moment in the race," he said. "And so that I think really, to be honest with you, getting inside this car for this one race is more about that."

9/11 ANNIVERSARY

Richmond Raceway will acknowledge the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorists attacks with a tribute to victims and first responders on Saturday ahead of the two races.