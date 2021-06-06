Wisdom homers twice for Cubs, who avoid sweep with 4-3 win

SAN FRANCISCO — Patrick Wisdom hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs in helping the Chicago Cubs avoid a four-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Wisdom has seven home runs in 13 games this season. He has a hit in nine of 11 games since his May 25 recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Kyle Hendricks (7-4) won his fifth straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five in earning his first win over San Francisco in five career starts.

Hendricks allowed just one hit after the second inning.

Craig Kimbrel struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 14th save in 16 chances.

Johnny Cueto (4-2) gave up four runs — three earned — and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two, his most since three in his first start this season.

Chicago took a 4-3 lead with an unearned run in the fifth after Hendricks led off with a double for his first hit this season. A single and walk loaded the bases for Javier Báez, who hit a grounder to shortstop Maurico Dubón. Catcher Buster Posey dropped the throw home for an error that allowed the go-ahead run.