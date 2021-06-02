Without Embiid, 76ers roll past Wizards into 2nd round

"I don't know when or how early," he said. "I'm hopeful. I think that's a better way of putting it."

So Embiid and the Sixers wait for the winner of the Atlanta — New York series.

Sixers fans couldn't wait, chanting "We want Brooklyn!" as the seconds ticked off in Game 5.

Led again by Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, the Wizards were hopeful they could the could take advantage of Embiid's absence and force a return home for Game 6.

With the first capacity crowd this season allowed at Wells Fargo Center -- there were 15,523 in the house — the Sixers shook of a slow start and had the place rocking late in the first half when Simmons hit Harris for a 3 and their first lead of the night. Ben Simmons — staunchly defended by Rivers after a slew of missed free throws in Game 4 -- hung tight from the line when the Wizards tried to Hack-A-Ben him again.

He also did what he does best, create plays and make his attacks to the rim look silky smooth. He even made 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Simmons, who missed 15 of 20 free throws over the first four games, drew Westbrook's third foul in third. Westbrook complained to the referees all night and had four fouls through three quarters. Beal scored 32 points and Westbrook had 24.

