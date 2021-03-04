Wizards beat Clippers 119-117 behind 33 from Beal

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 33 points and the Washington Wizards pushed ahead with a late run to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-117 after All-Star Paul George was a late scratch Thursday night.

Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds while Moe Wagner added 12 points as the Wizards snapped a two-game skid. Washington won eight of 11 heading into the All-Star break to move into the fringes of contention in the bunched Eastern Conference.

Beal, an All-Star and the NBA's leading scorer, was 9 of 23 from the field but made 14 of his 15 free throws.

Westbrook, who is shooting a career-worst 60% from the foul line, missed a few late to keep the Clippers in the game until the end. He made 7 of 15 overall.

Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Patrick Beverley had 17 and Ivica Zubac had 13 points and 13 rebounds. The Clippers have lost six of nine heading into the break but are still one of the top teams in the West.

George was listed as a starter but was replaced moments before tipoff due to dizziness. Reggie Jackson, who started on Tuesday in Boston for Leonard, finished with 12 points.