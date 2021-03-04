Wizards beat Clippers 119-117 behind 33 from Beal

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 33 points and the Washington Wizards pushed ahead with a late run to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-117 after All-Star Paul George was a late scratch Thursday night.
Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds while Moe Wagner added 12 points as the Wizards snapped a two-game skid. Washington won eight of 11 heading into the All-Star break to move into the fringes of contention in the bunched Eastern Conference.
Beal, an All-Star and the NBA's leading scorer, was 9 of 23 from the field but made 14 of his 15 free throws.
Westbrook, who is shooting a career-worst 60% from the foul line, missed a few late to keep the Clippers in the game until the end. He made 7 of 15 overall.
Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Patrick Beverley had 17 and Ivica Zubac had 13 points and 13 rebounds. The Clippers have lost six of nine heading into the break but are still one of the top teams in the West.
George was listed as a starter but was replaced moments before tipoff due to dizziness. Reggie Jackson, who started on Tuesday in Boston for Leonard, finished with 12 points.
It was the second consecutive game in which the Clippers had a late scratch from an All-Star. Leonard sat out Tuesday's loss in Boston with back spasms.
George, who scored 32 points in 28 minutes on Tuesday, has missed ten previous games this season, including one for right ankle soreness, two for health and safety protocols, and seven for right toe bone edema.
The Clippers led 106-102 after two free throws by Lou Williams with 4:36 left. Davis Bertans and Wagner made back-to-back 3-pointers, Beal made a foul-line jumper and Bertans added two free throws during a 11-0 run that gave Washington a 113-106 lead. Bertans finished with 11 points.
KNICKS 114, PISTONS 104: At New York, Julius Randle capped his All-Star first half with 27 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists, sending New York into the break with a winning record after a victory over Detroit.
RJ Barrett added 21 points to help the Knicks improve to 19-18 in their first season under Tom Thibodeau. They have missed the playoffs for seven straight years but finished the first half in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.
Elfrid Payton had 20 points after missing the last four games with a sore right hamstring.
CELTICS 132, RAPTORS 125: At Boston, Jayson Tatum had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Boston won their fourth straight game, outlasting short-handed Toronto.
Jaylen Brown added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kemba Walker finished with 15 points.
Toronto, which played without starters Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, along with Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw as they remained in the health and safety protocols, has lost four of five. Coach Nick Nurse and several members of his staff were also in the protocols, leaving the coaching duties to assistant Sergio Scariolo.