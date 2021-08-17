Yankees win doubleheader opener with Red Sox

"You could just see his confidence out there, like, 'I got this,'" Boone said. "He was able to execute and wiggle out of it."

The Yankees have played a majors-most 67 games decided by two runs or fewer. Their .657 winning percentage (44-23) in those games is best in the big leagues.

They have won 11 of 14 to pull within a game of Boston for an AL wild-card spot. The Red Sox snapped out of a 3-11 slump over the weekend with a three-game sweep of last-place Baltimore, but they're still four games back of AL East-leading Tampa Bay after leading the division for much of the season.

Red Sox relievers Garrett Whitlock (4-2) and Josh Taylor combined to walk the bases loaded with one out in the fifth inning before Luke Voit floated a two-run single to shallow center. Second baseman Hernandez sprinted back for the ball but came up inches short of making a sliding basket catch, allowing New York to go ahead 4-3.

Pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton followed with an RBI single as New York sent nine to the plate in the inning. Boston's relievers walked six over two innings, loading the bases three times but limiting the Yankees to three runs.