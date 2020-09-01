Yanks beat Rays, benches empty after Chapman's brush back

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau while closing out his first save of the season, prompting the benches to empty after New York ended a six-game losing streak against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 5-3 victory Tuesday night.

Chapman's first pitch to Brosseau with two outs in the ninth inning whizzed past Brosseau's head, and umpires met before issuing warnings to both benches amid a budding rivalry that's been dominated this season by Tampa Bay. The Rays are 7-2 against the Yankees and lead second-place New York by 3 1/2 games.

Chapman struck out Brosseau to end it, and Brosseau began walking toward the visiting dugout before turning back to exchange words with someone on the Yankees. The dugouts and benches emptied and players gathered near home plate, but they mostly kept their distance before dispersing to their respective clubhouses.

Teams have been warned not to leave the benches this season as part of the league's coronavirus protocols. Players on both sides seemed to be urging others to deescalate.

“Just some back and forth with obviously the ball coming close to Brosseau there," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "They were upset with it.”