Yanks closer Chapman has coronavirus; Astros cancel workout

The All-Star slugger missed the first week of Texas' summer camp after two positive tests that sandwiched a negative result during intake testing. He had two negative tests on his own outside of the MLB testing program but wasn't cleared to join the team until having consecutive negative tests under the protocol.

"It was a strange process to go through. There wasn't much anybody could have done because the test came up positive," Gallo said. "It was weird, it was hard to get real answers on if I really had it or not. ... As of right now I am coming up negative and that's how I am hoping to stay the rest of the season."

DESHIELDS RETURNS

Cleveland outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. worked out Saturday for the first time since his COVID-19 diagnosis.

DeShields, who had mild symptoms, had been in Cleveland for a few days but wasn't cleared until Saturday after testing negative twice.

Indians manager Terry Francona said DeShields, who was acquired in a trade from Texas in December, took batting practice and did some running.

"He's been bottled up for close to three weeks, so it's going to take a little while to get him back rolling," Francona said. "But that was good to see."

