Yanks turn triple play, edge White Sox 2-1 behind Torres

New York improved to a season-high seven games over .500.

Featuring a wipeout slider that tied right-handed hitters in knots as it swept across the plate, Rodón paired that 85-87 mph signature pitch with a pinpoint 97-98 mph fastball to strike out a career-high 13 in six innings of two-hit ball. He was pulled by Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa after 95 pitches.

Rodón, nearly perfect in a no-hitter April 14 against Cleveland, is putting together a sensational breakout season. On this night, he became the first pitcher to strike out the first five Yankees batters in a road game since Dodgers great Sandy Koufax in the 1963 World Series opener, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Montgomery wasn't quite as overpowering — but just as effective. He struck out a career-best 11 and scattered four hits over seven innings, throwing 68 of 90 pitches for strikes.

Both left-handers bailed out teammates after big defensive blunders, too. Each one was coming off a rough outing — Rodón a loss to Kansas City that marked his first of the season following five straight wins.