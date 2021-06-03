Yarbrough throws complete game as Rays beat Yankees 9-2

Swanson extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games with his 10th homer this season. He has five homers in that stretch, including in back-to-back games against Washington.

ROCKIES 11, RANGERS 6: At Denver, Austin Gomber pitched six shutout innings, Charlie Blackmon homered and Colorado beat Texas to finish a franchise-worst 0-9 trip for the Rangers and extend their longest losing streak since 2003 to nine games.

Texas fell behind 9-0 by the sixth inning and lost its 15th consecutive road game, one shy of the franchise record set by the 1961 Washington Senators, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Gomber (4-5) allowed three hits, struck out six and walked none. Garrett Hampson tied a career high with four of Colorado's 16 hits.

RED SOX 5, ASTROS 1: At Houston, Martín Pérez pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings, and Boston avoided a four-game sweep.

Christian Arroyo hit his first homer of the season for the Red Sox, a three-run drive in the second. Xander Bogaerts added a two-run double in the seventh.

Pérez (4-2) yielded six hits and struck out four in his fourth straight win.

Houston starter Jake Odorizzi (0-3) labored through three innings in his second start after missing a month with a strained muscle in his right arm. He allowed three runs, four hits and three walks.

