Yelich homers, Brewers beat Cards in key doubleheader opener

ST. LOUIS — Christian Yelich homered, Brent Suter combined with Devin Williams and Josh Hader on a five-hitter and Milwaukee beat St. Louis in the opener of a doubleheader Friday.
Both teams are among the eight NL clubs still vying for four available postseason spots. Milwaukee pulled within a game of St. Louis, which started the day in second place in the NL Central. The top two teams in each division advance to the playoffs.
The Brewers and Cardinals are also in contention for the two NL wild cards up for grabs as they finish the season with this five-game series.
Yelich’s 12th home run of the season in the third gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead. It came three pitches after Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (4-3) crumpled to the ground during his delivery of an 0-2 pitch. Flaherty sat for about a minute, sometimes grimacing in pain, before resuming.
He lasted five innings, giving up three runs on five hits. He also struck out five and walked four.
Suter pitched two-hit ball over four innings, Williams (2-0) solidified his Rookie of the Year resume with two tidy innings and Hader came on for his 12th save in 14 tries.
The left-handed Suter struck out four and walked one in his longest outing of the year. He hasn’t lost a decision since returning from Tommy John surgery in September of 2019, going 7-0 in that span.
It’s the second consecutive game the Brewers have gotten to Flaherty. He gave up nine runs and eight hits over three innings in an 18-3 loss Sept. 15 at Milwaukee.
The Brewers scored twice in the second. Eric Sogard’s single scored Daniel Vogelbach, and Keston Hiura came in on Orlando Arcia’s groundout to third.
“I started off well, good first inning,” Flaherty said. “Then Vogelbach walks, it’s just not a good start to the inning.”
Milwaukee also pulled off three double plays and St. Louis didn’t get a runner get past first until Paul Goldschmidt doubled to lead off the seventh.
DIAMONDBACKS 4, ROCKIES 0: At Phoenix, Zac Gallen had a career-high 10 strikeouts over six scoreless innings, Christian Walker hit a two-run homer and Arizona beat Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader.
The 25-year-old Gallen (3-2) has been one of the NL's top pitchers for much of the season and saved one of his best outings for last, giving up five singles and walking two. He finishes the season with a 2.75 ERA over 12 starts and struck out 82 batters over 72 innings.
Yoan López and Stefan Crichton combined for a scoreless seventh to finish the shutout and further diminish the Rockies' already minuscule playoff chances.
GIANTS 5, PADRES 4: At San Francisco, Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth, Mike Yastrzemski returned from an injury to splash a two-run shot into McCovey Cove the same inning and San Francisco beat San Diego in the first game of a doubleheader for a key victory in a crowded NL playoff race.
The Padres clinched home-field advantage for the wild-card round next week with the Cardinals’ loss to Milwaukee in the first game of a doubleheader. San Diego secured the National League’s No. 4 seed headed to its first postseason in 14 years.
The Giants (29-28) bounced back — barely — after missing a key chance losing in 11 innings to Colorado on Thursday. Wild card-leading Cincinnati began the day 29-28 and was playing a night game at Minnesota.
RAYS 6, PHILLIES 4: At Saint Petersberg, Florida, Joey Wendle had a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning and AL East champion Tampa Bay rallied to hurt Philadelphia’s playoff hopes, beating the Phillies.
The Rays would clinch the top seed in the American League with Oakland loss later Friday night; the A's were hosting Seattle. Tampa Bay is looking to finish with the AL’s best record for the second time, after topping the league in 2010.
Bryce Harper had a triple and drove in two runs for Philadelphia, which started the day one game behind second-place Miami in the NL East and also trailed in the wide-open wild-card race.
BLUE JAYS 10, ORIOLES 5: At Buffalo, New York, Randal Grichuk and Travis Shaw homered, Nate Pearson returned from an elbow injury to pitch 1 2/3 scoreless innings and playoff-bound Toronto beat Baltimore.
Shaw narrowly missed a multihomer game, hitting a double in the seventh that struck the top of the wall in right field and bounced back into play.
Pearson had been sidelined since a game Aug. 18 at Baltimore. He came on to begin the fourth and struck out the first batter he faced, Austin Hays, on three pitches.
