Yelich, Smoak homer, Brewers top Cubs 8-3 in testy matchup

CHICAGO — Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit long home runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and Milwaukee powered past Chicago on Saturday.
Without fans at Wrigley Field, players from both NL Central rivals could be heard shouting toward each other from their dugouts before the start of the fourth inning.
All-Star catcher Willson Contreras seemed to be barking the loudest from the warning track in front of the Cubs dugout, and several players from both sides popped out onto dirt near their benches. Umpires jumped in and calmed things down quickly before players could cross the foul lines.
In an in-game interview during the Brewers telecast, Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said empty ballparks may create a new on-field dynamic.
"I think this is going to be part of this season," Counsell said. "Both dugouts can hear each other and umpires can hear everything. There's talking that goes on in game you never hear with all the fans here. It's just part of the game."
Cubs star Javier Baez was hit by a pitch in the first and Milwaukee's Omar Narvaez was plunked in the fourth and the fifth.
A day after Kyle Hendricks shut them out on three hits, Milwaukee's bats broke loose against Yu Darvish and the Cubs bullpen on a warm, breezy afternoon.
WHITE SOX 10, TWINS 3: At Chicago, Leury García homered from both sides of the plate, helping Dallas Keuchel and Chicago pound Minnesota.
Edwin Encarnación hit a two-run drive as the White Sox bounced back nicely after losing 10-5 to the reigning AL Central champions on Friday night. Eloy Jiménez and James McCann also went deep on the second day of the pandemic-delayed 60-game season.
ORIOLES 7, RED SOX 2: At Boston, Orioles pitcher Alex Cobb has been waiting a long time to tell his teammates "thank you" following a victory.
Cobb mostly kept the Red Sox off balance allowing just four hits and one run while striking out six in Baltimore's win. It was a big change from the day before, when the Orioles watched the Red Sox tally 17 hits in a 13-2 win on opening day.
ASTROS 7, MARINERS 2: At Houston, Lance McCullers Jr. was solid in his return from Tommy John surgery, Yuli Gurriel and George Springer homered and Houston beat Seattle for the 15th straight time.
McCullers (1-0) yielded five hits and two runs over six innings in his first game since the 2018 playoffs. He got double plays from his defense to escape jams in the first two innings before settling in to get the win, striking out six.
ANGELS 4, ATHLETICS 1: At Oakland, California, Dylan Bundy pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning in his Angels debut and Justin Upton homered to lead Los Angeles to a victory over Oakland.
Bundy (1-0) allowed one run, three hits, no walks and hit one batter in 6 2/3 innings as part of an impressive first start after being acquired from Baltimore in a trade last December.
RAYS 4, BLUE JAYS 1: At Saint Petersberg, Florida, Brandon Lowe’s two-run triple snapped an eighth-inning tie and sent Tampa Bay over the Toronto.
Lowe, batted hit .270 with 17 homers and 51 RBIs in 82 games as a first-time AL All-Star in 2019, hit a drive into the gap in right-center field off reliever Sam Gaviglio (0-1). It was especially sweet for the 26-year-old second baseman because he previously was 0 for 9 against the right-hander.
GIANTS 5, DODGERS 4: At Los Angeles, Wilmer Flores homered and the Giants beat Los Angeles to give Gabe Kapler his first win as San Francisco manager.
After getting outscored 17-2 in the first two games, the Giants took advantage of Dodgers starter Alex Wood’s struggles to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2012. They scored in each of the first four innings.
PHILLIES 7, MARLINS 1: At Philadelphia, Phil Gosselin homered twice, Didi Gregorius went deep again and new dad Zack Wheeler won his Philadelphia debut in a victory over Miami.
J.T. Realmuto added a three-run drive for Philadelphia. Gosselin connected off Alex Vesia (0-1) for a two-run shot in the sixth inning to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead and send manager Joe Girardi on his way to his first win with the team. Gosselin homered again in the eighth for his first career multi-homer game and a 7-1 lead.
BRAVES 3, METS 3: At New York, Marcell Ozuna hit a tying homer off shaky closer Edwin Díaz with two outs in the ninth inning, Dansby Swanson scored automatic runner Adam Duvall with a leadoff single in the 10th and Atlanta beat New York.
New York loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th with no outs against Luke Jackson (1-0). Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith managed a sacrifice fly, but Jackson recovered and retired Wilson Ramos to end it.
ROCKIES 3, RANGERS 2: At Arlington, Texas, Daniel Bard won in his first major league game in more than seven years, pitching 1 1-3 scoreless innings in relief for Colorado in a win over Texas.
Bard (1-0), whose control troubles ran him out of baseball, got the Rockies out of a jam when he took over for starter Jon Gray with two on and two outs in the fifth. The right-hander worked around two more base runners in the sixth, getting Willie Calhoun on an inning-ending flyout to cap an 11-pitch at-bat.
