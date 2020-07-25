Yelich, Smoak homer, Brewers top Cubs 8-3 in testy matchup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit long home runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and Milwaukee powered past Chicago on Saturday.

Without fans at Wrigley Field, players from both NL Central rivals could be heard shouting toward each other from their dugouts before the start of the fourth inning.

All-Star catcher Willson Contreras seemed to be barking the loudest from the warning track in front of the Cubs dugout, and several players from both sides popped out onto dirt near their benches. Umpires jumped in and calmed things down quickly before players could cross the foul lines.

In an in-game interview during the Brewers telecast, Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said empty ballparks may create a new on-field dynamic.

"I think this is going to be part of this season," Counsell said. "Both dugouts can hear each other and umpires can hear everything. There's talking that goes on in game you never hear with all the fans here. It's just part of the game."

Cubs star Javier Baez was hit by a pitch in the first and Milwaukee's Omar Narvaez was plunked in the fourth and the fifth.