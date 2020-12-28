Young, Bogdanovic pace Hawks' 128-120 win over Pistons

ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 29 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 128-120 in their home opener Monday night.

John Collins finished with 15 points for the Hawks, who are 3-0 for the first time since 2016-17 and hit 20 3-pointers while shooting 47.6% beyond the arc. Young's 3 from the right wing put Atlanta up 122-112 with 1:47 remaining before Jerami Grant's 3 trimmed the lead to five with 1:05 left. Collins hit two free throws and Young sealed it with four free throws in the final minute.

The Pistons dropped to 0-3. They were without star forward Blake Griffin and reserve guard Derrick Rose, who were given the night off to rest. Coach Dwane Casey started Josh Jackson, who scored 27 points in Griffin's spot. Grant had 27 points, and Delon Wright chipped in 18 off the bench.

Wright made two free throws to pull the Pistons within five at the 3:15 mark of the third, but the Hawks went on a 29-16 run that culminated with Cam Reddish's alley-oop dunk, Bogdanovic's runner and Rajon Rondo's jumper, making it 115-91 with 7:43 remaining.

Detroit made another move, pulling within 115-106 on two free throws by Grant at the 4:16 mark, but Collins answered with an alley-oop dunk and Young hit two foul shots to put Atlanta up 119-108 with 2:43 to go.