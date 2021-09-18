Young holds up, No. 1 Alabama holds off No. 11 Florida 31-29

GAINESVILLE, Florida — Bryce Young’s first collegiate road start was a rousing success, a three-touchdown performance that helped top-ranked Alabama beat No. 11 Florida in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams Saturday.

The defending national champion Crimson Tide stopped a 2-point conversion with 3:10 left and extended its winning streak to 17, making it 32 in a row against teams from the SEC’s Eastern Division.

“I think the offense did a great job of answering the bell in the game,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We didn’t stop them on defense. We had some long-yardage situations we didn’t execute very well, but the offense always answered the bell. I think that was the key to the game.”

“But our team needs to learn to maintain intensity throughout the game. I thought we got tired on defense. They looked a little quicker than us. We’ve got a lot of good players. We've just got to get them to play a little better.”

Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) has won eight straight in the series, including a wild 52-46 victory in last year's conference title game. The Gators (2-1, 0-1) fell to 0-5 against No. 1-ranked teams at Florida Field.

This one was closer than oddsmakers and just about everyone outside of Gainesville expected, with 14 ½-point underdog Florida having a chance to tie the game in the closing minutes despite playing without dynamic backup quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Coach Dan Mullen held Richardson out as a precaution because of a strained right hamstring and said he would only be available in case of an emergency.

That never became the case even though the Gators trailed 21-3 at the end of the first quarter. Young built the early advantage with TD passes to Jase McClellan, Jahleel Billingsley and Brian Robinson.

The Gators rallied, though, and were in position to pull off a shocker when Dameon Pierce went around the left end from 17 yards out, making it 31-29 in the waning minutes. But fellow running back Malik Davis was stopped short on the conversion.

Florida may have gotten a break a few minutes earlier when Alabama was flagged for a false start on fourth-and-goal at the 1. The Tide settled for a field goal and an eight-point lead. That gave the Gators a chance, and play-caller Mullen and starting quarterback Emory Jones directed a masterful drive.

It ended up not being enough, and some surely will point to a missed extra point early in the third quarter as a huge difference. Had Chris Howard made that one, the Gators seemingly would have needed another to knot the game down the stretch.

The Gators had one final chance to force a punt and get the ball back, but Alabama did enough to milk the clock and leave Florida with little, if any, chance at a comeback. The Gators had one play from deep in their territory and were sacked.

Young completed 22 of 35 passes for 233 yards, showing little issues in a hostile environment. The Swamp packed in 90,887 fans, the fifth most in program history and the most since 2015. The Gators hoped it would affect Young, a redshirt freshman who had never played in that kind of atmosphere.

But he handled it well, especially in the first quarter. Robinson carried 14 times for 75 yards and a score in addition to his receiving TD.

Jones was 17-of-27 passing for 181 yards, with an interception. He was booed at times, partly because of the slow start and surely because of the home crowd’s disappointment in not seeing Richardson.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — JT Daniels returned as No. 2 Georgia's starting quarterback Saturday night against South Carolina.

Daniels didn't play in last weekend's 56-7 victory over UAB because of an oblique injury. Stetson Bennett stepped in and tied a school record with five touchdown passes — all in the first half.

Despite Bennett's performance, the Bulldogs went back to the player who came into the season as their undisputed No. 1 quarterback.

A transfer from Southern Cal, Daniels has guided the Bulldogs to a 5-0 record since taking over as the starter last season.

(3) OKLAHOMA 23, NEBRASKA 16: At Norman, Oklahoma, Spencer Rattler passed for a touchdown and ran for another, and No. 3 Oklahoma held on to beat Nebraska.

Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the “Game of the Century” — No. 1 Nebraska’s 35-31 win over No. 2 Oklahoma in 1971 — the teams rewarded their nostalgic fans with a competitive contest.

In the first meeting between the former conference rivals since 2010, Nebraska got the ball trailing by a touchdown with 57 seconds remaining and no timeouts. The Cornhuskers could not manage a first down.

(5) IOWA 30, KENT STATE 7: At Iowa City, Iowa, Tyler Goodson ran for a career-high 153 yards and three touchdowns and No. 5 Iowa beat Kent State.

The Hawkeyes (3-0) have won nine straight games. They have won 14 consecutive nonconference games, the second-longest current streak in the nation.

Goodson had a 46-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Iowa a 9-0 lead, then added a 35-yard scoring run in the third quarter. He had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.

(7) TEXAS A&M 34, NEW MEXICO 0: At College Station, Texas Coach Jimbo Fisher certainly wasn’t congratulating his team for a job well done after the seventh-ranked Texas A&M Aggies blanked New Mexico.

“We’re playing very average,” Fisher said. “We’ve got to get better in all aspects and we’ve got to grow up across the board in everything we do and play with much more consistency as a team and learn to play off each other.”

Zach Calzada threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start to power the Aggies in the rout.

(8) CINCINNATI 38, INDIANA 24: At Bloomington, Indiana, Desmond Ridder threw the go-ahead touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, then scored on a 7-yard TD run to help No. 8 Cincinnati seal a come-from-behind victory at Indiana.

Jerome Ford ran for two scores and Tre Tucker scored on a 99-yard kickoff return as the Bearcats (3-0) won their first road game of the season. They've won 12 of 13 since the start of 2020.

Indiana (1-2) lost despite taking a 14-0 lead — and playing in front of its largest crowd for a non-conference game since September 1987.

(9) OHIO STATE 41, TULSA 20: At Coumbus, Ohio (AP) — TreVeyon Henderson broke Archie Griffin's 49-year-old freshman rushing record, romping for 277 yards and three touchdowns as No. 9 Ohio State pulled away late to beat Tulsa.

Henderson ran for scores of 5, 48 and 52 yards, which managed to paper over some of the same weaknesses Ohio State showed in the 32-25 upset by Oregon last week that sent the Buckeyes tumbling in the AP Top 25 poll.

As a team, the Buckeyes (2-1) were not sharp. But Tulsa (0-3) couldn't match them blow for blow, and Henderson, who ran for 69 yards in the first two games combined, broke through with some huge plays at critical times. A late interception that Cameron Martinez returned for a 61-yard touchdown made the score look worse than it was for the persistent Golden Hurricane.

(12) NOTRE DAME 27, PURDUE 13: At South Bend, Indiana, Kyren Williams scored two long touchdowns, the second a 51-yard run with 6:05 remaining, as No. 12 Notre Dame held off Purdue for its 26th straight victory at home.

The victory was the 105th in Brian Kelly’s 12-year career at Notre Dame, tying him with Knute Rockne as the winningest coach in school history. The Fighting Irish won their eighth straight over Purdue and first since 2014.

Williams, who scored on a fourth-and-3 pass play of 39 yards from Jack Coan early in the second quarter to give the Irish their first lead 7-3, finished with 86 yards on 11 carries and two receptions for 47 yards.

WEST VIRGINIA 27, (15) VIRGINIA TECH 21: At Morgantown, West Virginia, Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Leddie Brown rushed for 106 yards and a score and West Virginia survived No. 15 Virginia Tech's furious rally from a 20-point deficit to beat the Hokies.

The Mountaineers (2-1) built a 27-7-point lead midway through the third quarter but saw that mostly evaporate behind Virginia Tech's Braxton Burmeister before West Virginia saved the outcome on a goal-line stand.

Burmeister threw for two scores, including a 29-yard TD toss to Jalen Holston with 3:10 left. Virginia Tech got the ball back with 2:11 remaining on Jermaine Waller's interception of Doege at the West Virginia 17, but Burmeister threw incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 3 and the Mountaineers ran out the clock.

(16) COASTAL CAROLINA 28, BUFFALO 25: At Amherst, New York, Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns, Shermari Jones ran for 149 yards and another score, and No. 16 Coastal Carolina held on to beat Buffalo for its first road win of the season.

McCall, who entered the day leading the nation in passing efficiency and completion rate, was 13-of-19 passing for 232 yards with his first interception of the season.

Jaivon Heiligh caught four passes for 91 yards and a touchdown for the Chanticleers (3-0), becoming the fourth receiver in school history to surpass 2,000 career yards.

MICHIGAN STATE 38, (24) MIAMI 17: At Miami Gardens, Florida, Michigan State spent the week preparing for a fight. That was the analogy that the Spartans used all week, telling each other that their game at Miami would be a grind-it-out bout decided in the later rounds.

Sure enough, it happened.

And the Spartans were the ones throwing the knockout punch.

Payton Thorne passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns, two of those scoring throws going to Jalen Nailor, and Michigan State extended its unbeaten start by topping No. 24 Miami. The Spartans outscored Miami 21-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away, somehow looking like the fresher, fitter team on a day where the on-field temperature hovered near 100 degrees.

(25) MICHIGAN 63, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 10: At Ann Arbor, Michigan, a year ago, Michigan fans couldn’t be at the Big House as Rocky Lombardi led Michigan State to a 27-24 upset of the Wolverines.

There were 106,263 of them there on Saturday, and they enjoyed every minute of Lombardi’s return.

Playing for his new school, Northern Illinois, Lombardi threw for 46 yards and an interception in a loss. He did throw for one touchdown, but that came with the Huskies down by 60 points in the fourth quarter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0